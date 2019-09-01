Trump dug at progressive actress Debra Messing between tweets on the Odessa shooting and Hurricane Dorian

In between tweeting about the mass shooting in Odessa, Texas, and the Category 5 hurricane approaching the Atlantic coast of the US, President Donald Trump tweeted about “Will & Grace” actress Debra Messing, after a “Fox & Friends” segment aired Sunday morning about her anti-Trump tweets.

On Saturday, Messing tweeted her support for a Birmingham, Alabama Baptist church sign that read “A black vote for Trump is mental illness” on one side and “A white vote for Trump is pure racism” on the other.

Messing also tweeted asking The Hollywood Reporter to print a list of attendees at an upcoming Beverly Hills Trump fundraiser during Emmys week, that the president is set to make an appearance at.

“Fox & Friends” anchors criticized Messing’s tweets on air, and Trump – who often sends Sunday morning tweets inspired by the Fox News segment – tweeted that “times have changed” for him and Messing, who he says once “profusely thanked” him and called him “Sir” at an event for his reality series “The Apprentice,” because it helped NBC’s then-“failed lineup greatly.”

President Donald Trump shared an anecdote about “Will & Grace” star Debra Messing on Twitter that he used to illustrate how “times have changed” for him and the actress, who is vocally anti-Trump.

On Saturday, Messing posted two tweets that “Fox & Friends” anchors discussed on-air Sunday morning, during a segment that the president has repeatedly quoted from in his tweets hours or even minutes later.

Messing tweeted “THANK YOU #Alabama,” in response to an article about a Baptist church sign in Birmingham that read “A black vote for Trump is mental illness” on one side and “A white vote for Trump is pure racism” on the other. She also quote-tweeted a Hollywood Reporter article about an upcoming Trump fundraiser in Beverly Hills during the week of the Emmys and asked for a name of attendees to be published.

“Many in our country have been infected with ‘Trump derangement syndrome,'” a “Fox & Friends” anchor said, before describing Messing’s tweet and suggesting that she and her “Will & Grace” co-star Eric McCormack, who also tweeted about the Hollywood Reporter article, couldn’t handle “diversity of thought.”

A few hours later, the president tweeted about Messing.

“I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me ‘Sir.’ How times have changed!” Trump wrote.

caption Donald Trump and Debra Messing were both photographed at the 2003-2004 NBC Upfront event. source Robin Platzer/FilmMagic, Bill Davila/FilmMagic

In 2004, the president’s reality TV series “The Apprentice” premiered on NBC, which also aired both the original run of “Will & Grace,” which was still on air at the time, and the reboot, which is currently airing. An “Upfront” is a gathering of TV network stars, advertisers, and executives at the start of an advertising sales period, usually to present whatever slate of shows and content will be airing on the network.

Messing has yet to respond to the president’s anecdote online.