Trump threatens Harley-Davidson again, says the company ‘should stay 100% in America’ after ‘I’ve done so much for you’

President Donald Trump once against attacked Harley-Davidson via Twitter.

The attacks come after Harley announced it would shift some motorcycle outside of the US due to Trump’s trade fight with the European Union.

“Harley-Davidson should stay 100% in America, with the people that got you your success,” Trump tweeted.

President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson on Wednesday, laying into the company on Twitter.

“Harley-Davidson should stay 100% in America, with the people that got you your success,” Trump tweeted. “I’ve done so much for you, and then this. Other companies are coming back where they belong! We won’t forget, and neither will your customers or your now very HAPPY competitors!”

On Monday, Harley announced that it would shift some of its production outside of the US due to Trump’s trade fight with the European Union. Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff in steel imports to the US had already hurt Harley’s business. But the announcement of EU tariffs on US-made motorcycles as a response to the steel tariff appears to have been the last straw.

The company had previously announced an investment in a Thailand-based production facility, saying it was because of Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Harley operates facilities in Brazil, India, and Australia in addition to the Thai plant.

While Trump’s policies continually hit the motorcycle company, Harley previously enjoyed a fairly tight relationship with the president. Executives from the company visited the White House in February 2017 and Trump continually brought up Harley as an example of a strong American business.

That close bond was broken following Harley’s announcement, prompting Trump to go on a days-long campaign against the iconic company.

“A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never!” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “Their employees and customers are already very angry at them. If they move, watch, it will be the beginning of the end – they surrendered, they quit! The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before!”