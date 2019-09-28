Trump labels AOC and other Democrats ‘savages’ amid impeachment inquiry

caption President Trump speaks to reporters after arriving aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland source Reuters

President Donald Trump tweeted to issue another pushback against Democratic lawmakers who had openly advocated for impeachment proceedings against him.

Trump called out Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, California Rep. Adam Schiff, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after House Democrats announced an impeachment inquiry on September 24.

Lawmakers are weighing a whistleblower complaint that detailed a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky concerning a possible investigation into the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is one of Trump’s main challengers for the presidency.

Trump’s lashing out at the lawmakers, who are two Jewish men and four women of color, as “Savages” inspired accusations of racism and anti-Semitism.

“Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me,” Trump wrote. “Oh well, maybe next time!”

Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

Trump’s mention of “Do Nothing Democrats” was a recycling of a dig he’s used in the past to describe the party. The addition of the word “Savages” to describe two Jewish lawmakers and four female lawmakers of color who he previously told to “go back” to their “corrupt” and “broken and crime infested” countries of origin (only one was born outside of the US) set off criticism saying the tweet was racist and anti-Semitic.

See how he does that? More than 200 House Democrats support impeachment, but the ones he singles out as “Savages” are two Jews and four women of color. https://t.co/OBEHTphXSv — Dana Milbank (@Milbank) September 28, 2019

wow he’s calling two Jews and a Hispanic “savages.” It’s all out in the open now. https://t.co/g0UVqDq8xK — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) September 28, 2019

He followed the dig up with tweets containing several of his signature phrases, in which he insisted “KEEP AMERICA GREAT!,” “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!,” and “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!”

Trump’s tweet is the latest reaction from the president since he’s come under scrutiny for a whistleblower complaint that detailed an official’s concerns about Trump’s contact with foreign leaders, specifically a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky concerning a possible investigation into the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump urged the foreign leader to investigate Biden, who is currently a frontrunner in the 2020 Election, and his son just days after Trump withheld nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine.

Trump dismissed initial reports surrounding the complaint, saying that he has “conversations with many leaders.”

“It’s always appropriate, always appropriate,” Trump said of his conversations. “At the highest level always appropriate. And anything I do, I fight for this country.”

House Democrats announced an impeachment inquiry on September 24 over the allegations that Trump used the interaction for his own political gain.

After the explosive whistleblower complaint was released, Trump launched a similarly combative 30-post tweetstorm 24 hours as the administration took an apparently unconcerned stance amid outcry from lawmakers and intelligence officials.

The White House had insisted in statements that the president did nothing wrong, emphasizing that the complaint is based on secondhand information, but confirmed that Trump pushed a foreign government for investigations that would benefit him politically.