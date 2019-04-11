Trump tweeted an inaccurate graphic from Fox Business that said his approval rating is higher than it actually is

caption U.S. President Donald Trump meets with bi-partisan members of Congress to discuss school and community safety in the wake of the Florida school shootings at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2018. source Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs featured an inaccurate graphic during his show on Wednesday night that claimed President Donald Trump’s approval rating was at 55 percent. Trump’s approval rating is actually at 43 percent, according to a Georgetown University poll.

Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to retweet the inaccurate graphic, while his son, Donald Trump Jr., spread the news on Instagram.

Fox Business later issued an on-air correction about the botched numbers.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday morning to tweet about the “great news!” stemming from a Fox Business Network segment that aired the night before and claimed his approval rating was at 55 percent.

During a segment of “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” the Fox Business host featured a graphic, which he claimed was sourced from a Georgetown University poll, that included the number – a hefty jump from other polls showing the president in the lower 40s. The graphic also noted that the president’s handling of the economy was at 58 percent.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., took to Instagram to congratulate his father, adding that “the media is going to have to work overtime to help the Democrats overcome this.”

But those numbers weren’t quite accurate.

According to a recent poll from Georgetown, Trump’s approval rating actually hovers at 43 percent, while 52 percent of respondents disapproved of his job as president. The poll also found that 49 percent of respondents felt the president’s “style and comments” to be “frequently insulting,” and 57 percent of people agreed that “it’s time to give a new person a chance” in the 2020 presidential election. Dobbs did correctly state that 58 percent of people approved of Trump’s approach toward the economy.

The Georgetown poll questioned 1,000 registered “likely” voters between March 31 and April 4.

Mo Elleithee, director of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service, and a Fox News contributor, took to Twitter on Thursday morning to call out the error.

I’m the Director of @GUPolitics & this graphic is incorrect. The Battleground Poll shows 58% approval on the economy. But it shows only 43% overall approval, & 52% disapproval. The 55% number is the President’s unfavorable rating. (Only 40% favorable.)https://t.co/a00b6ljiJl https://t.co/nntXuHaUKj — Mo Elleithee (@MoElleithee) April 11, 2019

Fox Business later issued an on-air correction about the graphic.

“That tweet featured a poll that was not entirely accurate, which Fox Business would like to correct,” Washington correspondent Blake Burman said, adding that the graphic “showed that 55 percent of respondents approve of the president, that number is not correct. The 55 percent number was those who have an unfavorable impression of President Trump.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Trump’s tweet with the inaccurate graphic remains on his account.