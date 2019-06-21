Trump tweeted an edited Time magazine video showing him as president ‘4eva’

caption An October 2018 TIME Magazine cover. source Screenshot/Twitter

President Donald Trump tweeted out a video on Friday afternoon adapted from a 2018 Time magazine tweet showing a series of Trump campaign yard signs through the centuries.

The edited video shows yard signs reading, “Trump 2024” through “Trump 90,000” and ends with a image of the president over a sign reading “Trump 4EVA.”

Time had tweeted out a different version of it in October 2018 to promote its cover story, “How Trumpism Will Outlast Trump.”

The edited video, set to the classic song “In the Hall of the Mountain King” by Edvard Grieg, shows yard signs reading, “Trump 2024” through “Trump 90,000” and ends with a image of the president over a sign reading “Trump 4EVA.”

Time’s original video was made for an October 2018 cover story entitled, “How Trumpism Will Outlast Trump,” and was published just days before Democrats regained control of the US House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm elections.

Trump’s tweet came just hours after he was accused by columnist E. Jean Carroll of sexually assaulting her in a department-store dressing room the mid-1990s. The White House denied the allegations.

