Trump tweets a video compilation of Anthony Scaramucci pledging his loyalty as their Twitter beef escalates

caption New White House Communications Director Scaramucci addresses daily briefing at the White House in Washington source Thomson Reuters

President Donald Trump and his short-lived former White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, escalated their extended battle on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Nobody ever heard of this dope until he met me,” Trump wrote. “He only lasted 11 days!”

Scaramucci was quick to fire back on Tursday morning, tweeting that the president “has completely lost it” and “is unraveling before the country and the world.”

The extended fight between the president and his former top aide began when Scaramucci called Trump’s response to mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio earlier this month “a total catastrophe.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump and his short-lived former White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, escalated their extended battle on Twitter on Tuesday after Trump tweeted out a video compilation of Scaramucci professing loyalty to him.

“Nobody ever heard of this dope until he met me,” Trump wrote. “He only lasted 11 days!”

Nobody ever heard of this dope until he met me. He only lasted 11 days! pic.twitter.com/RzX3zjXzga — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

Scaramucci was quick to fire back on Tursday morning, tweeting that the president “has completely lost it.”

“It’s ok. He has completely lost it,” he wrote. “He is unraveling before the country and the world. It is a phenomenal country that has made a leadership selection mistake and we will adapt and persevere.”

Scaramucci was fired from his White House role after just 11 days in the summer of 2017 soon after he insulted then-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and top Trump adviser Steve Bannon in an interview with The New Yorker.

It’s ok. He has completely lost it. He is unraveling before the country and the world. It is a phenomenal country that has made a leadership selection mistake and we will adapt and persevere. https://t.co/2WHLjm652Y — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 20, 2019

The extended fight between the president and his former top aide began when Scaramucci called Trump’s response to mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio earlier this month “a total catastrophe,” during an interview on MSNBC’s “Hardball.”

Read more: ‘Trump isn’t racist. He’s worse:’ Anthony Scaramucci rips into Trump as their feud escalates

Trump lashed out at Scaramucci on Twitter, writing that his former adviser was “totally incapable” of handling his White House job, had “nothing to do with my election victory,” and that he “just wanted to be on TV.”

Scaramucci shot back that Trump eventually “turns on everyone” and later called the president a “very weak troll” and a “bully.”

“You’re losing your fastball,” he wrote, adding, “Time to call in a good relief pitcher. @potus is lost.”

For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President. Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t pass the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country. https://t.co/BUvwujc6LW — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 11, 2019

Last week, Scaramucci escalated his attacks on Trump, calling him a “jackass,” “worse than a racist,” and “crazy” in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“He is so narcissistic, he doesn’t see people as people,” he said. “He sees them as objects in his field of vision. And so therefore, that’s why he has no empathy.”

Scaramucci claimed that Trump is “losing it, mentally,” and predicted he’ll drop out of his reelection race by next March once he realizes it’s “impossible for him to win.”