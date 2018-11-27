Trump rips Mueller for ‘ruining lives’ of people ‘refusing to lie’ after Jerome Corsi says he will reject Mueller’s plea offer

source Mike Segar/Reuters

President Donald Trump unleashed a tweetstorm Tuesday against the special counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation.

Trump accused Mueller of treating people “viciously” and “ruining lives for them refusing to lie.”

Trump’s tweets came after the far-right conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi said he would reject a plea offer from Mueller in which he would have to plead guilty to one count of perjury. Corsi said he “will not lie to save my life.”

President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of tweets attacking the special counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation on Tuesday, shortly after a far-right political commentator said he would reject a plea offer from Mueller.

“The Phony Witch Hunt continues, but Mueller and his gang of Angry Dems are only looking at one side, not the other,” Trump tweeted. “Wait until it comes out how horribly & viciously they are treating people, ruining lives for them refusing to lie.”

On Monday, the conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi told reporters he would not accept a plea deal the special counsel had offered him, in which he would have pleaded guilty to one count of perjury related to statements he made about WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange.

“They want me to say I willfully lied. I’m not going to agree that I lied. I did not. I will not lie to save my life,” Corsi said.

Corsi was subpoenaed by Mueller’s team in September and has predicted that he will be indicted for lying. Meanwhile, later Monday, Mueller’s office filed a court document which said former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort had violated his plea agreement by lying to investigators.

“Mueller is a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue,” Trump tweeted. “The Fake News Media builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint, when in actuality he is the exact opposite. He is doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System, where is is only looking at one side and not the other.”

Mueller is investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 US election and whether members of the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow to sway the race in his favor. So far, he has indicted 33 people and secured seven guilty pleas. He has also gotten the cooperation of Michael Cohen, Trump’s former longtime lawyer who pleaded guilty to tax evasion and bank fraud as part of a separate FBI investigation.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that “heroes will come of this, and it won’t be Mueller and his … terrible Gang of Angry Democrats. Look at their past, and look where they come from. The now $30,000,000 Witch Hunt continues and they’ve got nothing but ruined lives. Where is the Server? Let these terrible people go back to the Clinton Foundation and ‘Justice’ Department!”

Mueller started out with 17 career lawyers on his team, though that number dwindled down as attorneys left after wrapping up the cases they were assigned. PolitiFact found that at least 12 members of the special counsel’s team are registered Democrats, while Mueller himself is a registered Republican.