Trump: Early reports on Texas school shooting ‘not looking good’

President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that “early reports” on the shooting at a high school in Sante Fe, Texas were “not looking good.”

Trump’s response to the news was criticized as “heartless” on social media, as many took issue with his choice of words.

This was reportedly the 22nd school shooting in the US in 2018 so far.

“School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!” Trump tweeted.

Initial reports indicate at least eight people were killed at Santa Fe High School, located roughly 30 minutes from Houston. A suspect has reportedly been arrested and a second person has been detained.

In particular, people were upset with the president stating things were “not looking good” as details on the shooting were still coming in. They felt this was insensitive, especially for parents of students at the school.

Are you this heartless? These are young human lives!!! Not looking good??? All??? I really want to use an expletive but am pausing… https://t.co/gZAJEqfOpP — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) May 18, 2018

This guy has no compassion at all. What kind of tweet is this? Early reports not looking good?!? What kind of a president says that kids who were just murdered https://t.co/Iau0yuvpYS — aj rafael (@ajRAFAEL) May 18, 2018

"Not looking good." It's a potential mass murder, but Trump sounds like he's talking about the home team being down 3 runs heading into the bottom of the 9th. — David Nir (@DavidNir) May 18, 2018

Imagine being a parent still unclear on what has happened and seeing the president of the United States tweet: "Early reports not looking good." https://t.co/KHJtUqmN1x — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) May 18, 2018

In a televised public statement, Trump on Friday also said the White House is “determined to do everything in our power” to prevent future school shootings.

“This has been going on too long in our country. Too many years, too many decades now. We grieve for the terrible loss of life,” Trump said.

The president described Friday’s events in Texas as a “horrific attack.”

Trump has been a fervently pro-Second Amendment president thus far and recently spoke at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention, which happened to be in Texas.

“Thanks to your activism and dedication, you have an administration fighting to protect your Second Amendment and we will protect your Second Amendment,” Trump said at the time. “Your Second Amendment rights are under siege, but they will never ever be under siege as long as I am your president.”