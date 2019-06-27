Trump tweets that the first 2020 Democratic debate is ‘BORING!’

President Donald Trump appeared to be unimpressed by the first 2020 Democratic debate on Wednesday night.

President Donald Trump was apparently not entertained by the first 2020 Democratic debate in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday night.

Roughly 40 minutes into the first night of the debate, which will continue on Thursday night with 10 more candidates, Trump tweeted, “BORING!”

Trump, who was on his way to Osaka, Japan, for the G20 summit, had previously said he might live-tweet the debate.

While he’s not giving the country his play-by-play interpretation, the president is evidently watching as the first crop of candidates take the stage in Miami.

The candidates were hitting Trump hard on an array of issues – particularly immigration – prior to his tweet.

The debate occurs as much of the nation responds in horror to an image of a migrant father and his daughter who died while attempting to cross the border, a topic that was addressed in conjunction with immigration on the debate stage Wednesday night.

Ahead of the debate, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who was among the first crop of candidates to hit the stage, said the deaths were Trump’s fault.

Meanwhile, Trump earlier in the day told reporters that Democrats were responsible for the deaths.

“I hate it,” Trump said. “That father, who probably was this wonderful guy, with his daughter, things like this wouldn’t happen.”

“If they fix the laws, you wouldn’t have that,” Trump said, referencing Democrats. “They wouldn’t be trying. It’s very important. They can change it very easily, so people don’t come up and people won’t get killed.”