Trump rants about Michael Cohen, the ‘fake news,’ and border security in wayward Sunday morning tweetstorm

President Donald Trump embarked on a lengthy tweetstorm Sunday morning.

He touched on everything from border security, his perceived popularity, the “fake news” media, a meeting with the publisher of The New York Times, and Michael Cohen.

President Donald Trump spent Sunday morning tweeting about a hodgepodge of issues that were in the news this week.

Trump blasted out ten tweets between 7:30 a.m. ET and about 9:15 a.m. ET, which touched on a series of issues from border security to the unemployment rates to recent revelations about his longtime former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Border control

The president started by touting a quote from Tom Homan, the former director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Homan told Fox News earlier this month that he knew of “nobody that had done more for border security and public safety than President Trump,” despite having worked for six presidents.

Trump later tweeted a warning that “there are consequences when people cross our Border illegally, whether they have children or not – and many are just using children for their own sinister purposes.”

Earlier this week the government said it had reunited 1,820 children with their parents or other relatives, but was unable to do so for more than 700 other children as they were “ineligible” for reunification.

Trump also threatened to shut down the government if Democratic lawmakers refused to vote for border security measures like a wall between US and Mexico.

I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

Other tweets on the topic included retweeting a previous post in which he endorses David Kustoff, a Republican representative for Tennessee’s 8th District, who he says is “strong on crime and borders, loves our Military, Vets and Second Amendment.”

caption Kids peer through the US-Mexico border fence from the Mexican side of the fence. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Unemployment, GDP, and poll numbers

Trump also boasted of the US’s strong second-quarter GDP growth, which rose at a 4.1% annual rate, the fastest since 2014.

He said that the US quarterly trade deficit had been “reduced by $52 billion,” although it’s not clear exactly where those figures came from. Trump has over the past two months announced tariffs on trade partners including China, the EU, Canada, and Mexico, with many of them announcing retaliatory measures.

He added that his administration achieved “historically low unmeployment numbers, especially for African Americans, Hispanics, Asians and Women.”

The US economy added almost 3.5 million jobs, but the Obama administration also contributed to a large job growth streak, PolitiFact reported.

The president noted in a separate tweet: “Wow, highest Poll Numbers in the history of the Republican Party. That includes Honest Abe Lincoln and Ronald Reagan.

“There must be something wrong, please recheck that poll!

It’s unclear which poll he was referring to. There is also no polling history dating back to Lincoln’s presidency.

Meeting The New York Times’ publisher to discuss “fake news”

The president added that he had “a very good and interesting meeting” with AG Sulzberger, the publisher of The New York Times, and claimed that they had spent “much time” discussing fake news.

To whom he was referring as “fake news” media was not clear in the tweet, although Trump has referred to The Times as “fake news” multiple times in the past.

Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, “Enemy of the People.” Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

Michael Cohen’s loyalty

The president also retweeted a 2017 post by Michael Cohen, which praised Donald Trump Jr. “for being open, honest and transparent to the American people” after Trump Jr. released a series of emails setting up a meeting between him and a Russian lawyer.

“Do you think the Fake News Media will ever report on this tweet from Michael?” the president asked. News outlets including The Washington Post and CNN had reported on the tweet in the past.

Do you think the Fake News Media will ever report on this tweet from Michael? https://t.co/kXLCKZO5Fr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

Earlier this week Cohen re-entered Trump’s crosshairs after his lawyer released a tape appearing to show him and Trump discussing how to buy the rights to a former Playboy model’s story of an affair with Trump, and after he reportedly claimed that Trump personally approved the June 2016 meeting between members of his campaign staff and representatives of Russia.

caption Michael Cohen and Donald Trump. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Sean Gallup/Getty Images; Jenny Cheng/Business Insider

“The only things the Democrats do well is ‘Resist'”

Last but not least, the president also had some choice words for Democratic lawmakers, which he called “a total disgrace” and “incompetent.”

“The only things the Democrts do well is ‘Resist,’ which is their slogan, and ‘Obstruct,'” he said in a retweeted post by himself from Saturday.

The only things the Democrats do well is “Resist,” which is their campaign slogan, and “Obstruct.” Cryin’ Chuck Schumer has almost 400 great American people that are waiting “forever” to serve our Country! A total disgrace. Mitch M should not let them go home until all approved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2018