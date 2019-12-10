Trump goes on a Twitter tantrum after Democrats announce 2 articles of impeachment against him

caption President Donald Trump. source Reuters

President Donald Trump unloaded on House Democrats on Twitter shortly after articles of impeachment were announced against him on Tuesday.

Trump accused House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of lying in their allegations of his misconduct toward Ukraine.

In his tweet about Schiff, the president said, “He’ll eventually have to answer for this!”

Democrats announced two articles of impeachment: one of abuse of power and another of obstruction of Congress.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ripped into House Democrats in a series of tweets less than an hour after they announced articles of impeachment against him.

Standing alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler introduced two articles of impeachment: one of abuse of power and another of obstruction of Congress.

Nadler accused Trump of soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 election by urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, and into a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 US election.

Trump mentioned these investigations in a July 25 phone call with Zelensky that led to a whistleblower complaint from a US intelligence official that spiraled into the impeachment inquiry.

“It is an impeachable offense for the president to exercise the powers of his public office to obtain an improper personal benefit while ignoring or injuring the national interest,” Nadler said on Tuesday. “That is exactly what President Trump did when he solicited and pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 presidential election.”

Later, Trump tweeted: “Nadler just said that I ‘pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Election.’ Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true. Both the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said, many times, that there ‘WAS NO PRESSURE.’ Nadler and the Dems know this, but refuse to acknowledge!”

Nadler just said that I “pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Election.” Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true. Both the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said, many times, that there “WAS NO PRESSURE.” Nadler and the Dems know this, but refuse to acknowledge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

Zelensky has said that Trump did not pressure him during the July 25 phone call. But testimony from impeachment witnesses suggested that the Ukrainian president would never acknowledge feeling pressured, particularly given how much Kyiv relies on US aid amid a bloody conflict against pro-Russian separatists in the eastern part of the country.

‘WITCH HUNT!’

In one tweet unloading on the Democrats, Trump once again referred to the impeachment inquiry as a “WITCH HUNT!”

WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

In another tweet, Trump described House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff as a “totally corrupt politician” because of the California Democrat’s paraphrasing of a White House summary of the July 25 phone.

Trump said Schiff “made up a horrible and fraudulent statement, read it to Congress, and said those words came from me,” adding: “He got caught, was very embarrassed, yet nothing happened to him for committing this fraud. He’ll eventually have to answer for this!”

The president, who has raged over this subject before, called on Schiff to resign.

Shifty Schiff, a totally corrupt politician, made up a horrible and fraudulent statement, read it to Congress, and said those words came from me. He got caught, was very embarrassed, yet nothing happened to him for committing this fraud. He’ll eventually have to answer for this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

‘Read the Transcripts!’

After targeting Schiff, the president tweeted: “Read the Transcripts! ‘us’ is a reference to USA, not me!”

Read the Transcripts! “us” is a reference to USA, not me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

Trump was referring to the portion of the White House summary of his call with Zelensky in which he said he would like the Ukrainian leader to “do us a favor.” Trump said this shortly after Zelensky mentioned US military assistance to Ukraine, and shortly before Trump mentioned the investigations into his political rivals.

At the time of the call, Trump had put on hold roughly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Trump has offered several inconsistent defenses for why he froze the security assistance, ranging from concerns about corruption to consternation over European countries not doing more to support Ukraine.

Impeachment witnesses have contradicted the corruption narrative, and Trump’s assertions about Europe not aiding Ukraine have also been debunked.