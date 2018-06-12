Trump wades into feud with Robert De Niro, calls the actor ‘Low IQ’ and ‘punch-drunk’ from being hit in the head during boxing movies

caption President Donald Trump; Actor Robert De Niro (inset). source Getty Images

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to wade into a feud with the actor Robert De Niro.

An outspoken critic of Trump since the 2016 presidential election, De Niro has chastised Trump in multiple public appearances in the past few days.

De Niro said “f— Trump” on stage to a standing ovation at the Tony Awards on Sunday night, and then apologized for “the idiotic behavior of my president” in a speech in Toronto on Tuesday.

“Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to [sic] many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk,'” Trump tweeted.

Hours later, Trump addressed the actor in a tweet.

“Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to [sic] many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t…,” Trump tweeted, “…realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!”

De Niro’s first prominent act of speaking out against Trump arrived in a PSA video preceding the presidential election in October 2016, when the actor called Trump a “dog,” a “mutt,” a “con,” and an “idiot,” and said of then-candidate Trump, “I’d like to punch him in the face.”

While most of De Niro’s words about Trump were bleeped during Sunday night’s Tony Awards, you can watch an uncensored video of his comments below: