Trump continues Twitter campaign for Pelosi: ‘I can get her as many votes as she wants’

President Trump tweeted Saturday: “I can get Nancy Pelosi as many votes as she wants in order for her to be Speaker of the House.”

Trump tagged Republican Rep. Tom Reed, who has said he would vote for Pelosi if she supported a package of rules reforms.

18 Democratic House members have said that they will vote against Pelosi in her bid for Speakership.

President Trump continued his Twitter campaign supporting longtime Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi’s bid for the Speakership, Saturday, suggesting that he could get Republicans to support her.

“I can get Nancy Pelosi as many votes as she wants in order for her to be Speaker of the House,” wrote Trump. He continued, “she deserves this victory, she has earned it.”

In the tweet, Trump tagged Republican Rep. Tom Reed, who has said that he and a group of other Republicans are prepared to support Pelosi if she backs a package of rules reforms from the Problem Solvers Caucus.

Trump first tweeted his support of Pelosi 10 days earlier, saying: “Nancy Pelosi deserves to be chosen Speaker of the House by the Democrats. If they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes.”

Pelosi has been lobbying Congressmen and meeting with potential opponents as an opposition campaign from within the Democratic party has pledged to challenge her. 18 Democrats have reportedly said they would vote against Pelosi for Speaker, arguing that in her four previous years in the position she’s stifled the growth of up-and-coming Democrats.

Democrats are slated to meet the last week of November to choose leadership, and the full House will take a floor vote in January.