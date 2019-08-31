Trump says it ‘shouldn’t be too bad’ if someone hacks his Twitter account because ‘they’re not going to learn too much’

caption President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media prior to his departure for Camp David August 30, 2019 at the White House in Washington, DC. source Getty Images/Alex Wong

President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed concerns that his Twitter account could be hacked, saying it “shouldn’t be too bad” if it happened.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account was hacked on Friday, immediately prompting questions about how secure Trump’s account might be.

Trump said it probably wouldn’t be too exposing because the hackers are “not going to learn too much more than what I put out, right?”

President Donald Trump on Friday mused about the possibility of his infamous Twitter account being hacked, but dismissed the scenario and said it “shouldn’t be too bad” if it happened.

The topic came up shortly after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account was hacked on Friday, and began tweeting out a barrage of racist and offensive messages.

The incident left Twitter users shocked and wondering what would happen if the president’s account met a similar fate – and what sort of damage hackers could do.

Trump’s account boasts 63.7 million followers, and he frequently tweets policy updates and announcements from his account. Some wondered what would happen if a hacker took control and began tweeting false information about security threats, political alliances, or even war.

White House reporters asked Trump about the possibility as he boarded Marine One, but Trump appeared unconcerned.

“Well, I hope they’re not hacking my account,” he said, according to a pool report. “But, actually, if they do, they’re not going to learn too much more than what I put out, right? Shouldn’t be too bad.”

Trump’s account has previously been compromised – a rogue Twitter employee deactivated Trump’s account for roughly 11 minutes in 2017.