The Duchess of Cornwall winked knowingly behind Trump’s back, and the internet is trying to figure out what it could mean

caption Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and wife of Prince Charles, winks as President Donald Trump turns his back during his state visit to the UK on Monday. source Screengrab/Reuters

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and wife of Prince Charles, winked at the cameras behind President Donald Trump’s back on Monday.

The video caused furor on the internet, with people on social wondering what she was trying to hint.

The royal family welcomed the Trump family to the UK for a three-day state visit this week.

The stunt happened on Monday, the first day of the US president’s three-day state visit to the UK. Camilla Parker Bowles and her husband, Prince Charles, had welcomed the Donald and Melania Trump for tea at Clarence House, their London residence.

Footage shows the couples greeting each other, and posing for photographers. After Prince Charles, Trump, and his wife Melania turned their backs to the cameras, Camilla quickly winked at the reporters.

Camilla's wink as Charles leads Donald Trump for tea #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/S2L1hsthsy — George Bowden (@georgebowden) June 3, 2019

People on Twitter immediately jumped on the images, wondering if she was trying to hint at any royal animosity toward the US president.

Here are some of those theories:

Royal Protection Officer: “Camilla, if you are in trouble then wink, we will come and rescue you.” #TrumpUKVisit #TrumpVisitUK pic.twitter.com/TGMrXwmjUu — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) June 3, 2019

So now I'm in love with the Royal family as Camilla winks at the cameras behind #Trump's back as if to say, yes we know he's a w**nker but let's treat him as "The Emperor's New Clothes."#c4news pic.twitter.com/kEjkN6NL3w — Richard Scribbles (@RichardScribbl1) June 3, 2019

A wink is worth a thousand words and none of them nice. #Camilla #Trump pic.twitter.com/kcZJ9TkO6k — Diane Weis (@wordzgirl) June 3, 2019

INSIDER has contacted Clarence House for comment.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, called Trump “divisive” and “misogynistic” in 2016, two years before she married into the royal family.

She did not attend the UK’s state banquet for the Trumps on Monday, and her husband Prince Harry appeared to avoid Trump at Buckingham Palace earlier that day.

Read more: Photos appear to show Prince Harry avoiding Trump at Buckingham Palace after the president said Meghan Markle was ‘nasty’ about him

Queen Elizabeth II also seemed to take a subtle jab at the isolationist president Monday when she stressed the importance of countries working closely together.