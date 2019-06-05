We asked 12 people in London how they feel about Donald Trump’s UK visit. Here are their reactions.

caption Londoners shared their views on President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK this week. source Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

President Donald Trump is finishing his three-day state visit to the UK, where he met the Queen and Prime Minister Theresa May.

We spoke to 12 Londoners about how they felt about the visit, which was marked by protests and Trump feuding with political leaders.

LONDON – US President Donald Trump is currently on the last day of his three-day visit to Britain.

While Trump also visited the UK last year, this is his first official state visit – a more formal tour that includes being hosted by the Queen.

During his stay, Trump faced protesters and open opposition from the country’s political opposition, and he publicly feuded with Sadiq Khan, London’s mayor.

Trump also spoke of a trade deal that could be struck between the two countries as the UK prepares to leave the European Union.

Here is what 12 people who we spoke to on the streets of London thought about Trump’s visit:

Catherine Phillips, 60: ‘I think he’s appalling’

I don’t think he really deserved a state visit. I think he’s only the third US president to get a state visit. I think there have been others that have been more deserving.

I think he’s appalling. I think he’s a sexist, I think he’s a misogynistic disgrace, really, that brings shame on the US.

I think that his attempts to intervene in UK politics are a disgrace. The way that he has retweeted, for example, posts from far-right groups here in the UK. I just can’t understand it at all.

Saying that he would want to meet with Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson, intervening in British politics in that way, is dreadful. His insulting of our mayor, Sadiq Khan – words fail me. That’s not the behavior that you expect from a world leader.

We are proud of Sadiq Khan as our mayor, Londoners are very happy with Sadiq Khan as our mayor. So for Donald Trump to insult him in the puerile way that he has – words fail me.

Nicholas Peters, 22: ‘It seems like he doesn’t really know what’s going on’

I don’t really like Donald Trump, to put it lightly. He doesn’t seem like a very nice person.

I think the comments he made about Sadiq Khan, especially on Eid, were very insensitive.

It seems like he doesn’t really know what’s going on, and as a young, left-leaning liberal, I don’t really care for him.

Kristjan Byfield, 39: ‘Someone’s got to talk to him’

I’m not a fan, like most people. However, I think we have an impossible challenge. He is still the president of America, and I think with everything that is going on, whatever the outcome of that is, I don’t think we can ignore the president.

From a personal perspective, I don’t see any issue with him being here. As a nation, I think we need to be engaging with America.

I would probably want to see our politicians taking a slightly stronger position on things, maybe taking him to task on things that they strongly disagree about, like exiting the [Paris Agreement] agreement and his position on certain human rights issues and immigration, while still trying to forge some sort of discussion about if there’s a trade deal if we come out of the EU.

I love a lot of the hassle that he has had for the last few days, the blimp balloon and Trump on the toilet and some of the banners.

I won’t be sad to see him leave, but someone’s got to talk to him.

David Mineyama-Smithson, 48: ‘I think he has his own agenda’

First of all, I don’t think he should have been granted a state visit. I think that was a big mistake. I don’t think he should be here at all.

Personally, in terms of what I think of Trump, I think he is a danger. I don’t think he is a nice person. I think he has his own agenda. I don’t think he’s got any political interest about the world, and I find him quite frightening.

I find the rise of populism, both left and right, frightening, quite honestly, and I think Trump allows that conversation to happen. And so I’d rather he wasn’t on the political platform.

If he wants to be a businessman, that’s fine. We can’t say anything about that. But he doesn’t deserve a political platform.

Floria Amon, 31: ‘As long as he doesn’t have an effect on what we’re doing, it’s irrelevant to me’

As long as he respects that we have a different way of thinking to his country.

I am a bit worried about him and Boris Johnson, I think they may become good friends, but as long as he doesn’t have an effect on what we’re doing, it’s irrelevant to me.

Danielle Barry, 32: Trump has ‘such blatant disregard for common, civil, and human rights’

I probably feel quite reticent about the fact that as a government we engage in that kind of discussion with someone has shown such blatant disregard for common, civil, and human rights.

Nick Moran, 32: ‘I prefer to ignore him rather than give him my oxygen and my time’

Donald Trump doesn’t really affect my life, and I prefer to ignore him rather than give him my oxygen and my time. That’s kind of where I am at.

I think focusing on him and making a big deal of it is part of what he wants in his cloud of narcissism.

So I prefer to try to ignore it and to live my life as best as possible. He’s an awful man, but there’s no need to give him any more than that.

Naveed Parvez, 38: ‘We are inviting someone who seems to be purposefully interfering in our politics’

It’s an example of how far things have gone that we are inviting someone who seems to be purposefully interfering in our politics to further a much bigger, more insidious agenda – but I’m also not particularly surprised that it’s happening.

I’m also glad at the strong reaction of London protesting against him.

Shannon Daly, 19: ‘They are a formality in some ways. But I think it’s horrific that Donald Trump is even in power’

I think that obviously these state visits have to go ahead. They are a formality in some ways.

But I think it’s horrific that Donald Trump is even in power.

But I think it’s part of a much wider problem that we definitely need to address as a society.

Jay Gumbs, 43: ‘I just think it’s a joke to have him over here’

To be honest, he’s acting all nice in what he’s saying but I don’t believe anything he says. I’m not really a Trump fan. I’ve never been a Trump fan. To me, Trump has always been dodgy.

I know why we allow Trump to come over here, but the other presidents before him were much better than him. I just think it’s a joke to have him over here, to be honest.

I don’t like any of his views, I don’t like what he’s doing to America either, because I’ve got family over there and they tell me things are changing over there, not for the good, for the bad.

He’s over here at the moment saying that he’s going to do a good trade deal with us. It’s not enough really. I’d rather us go on by ourselves and forget about America.

Do we really need them? I don’t know, but it would be nice if we didn’t need them.

Thalia Renucci, 24: ‘I don’t think he should get any sort of special treatment’

I haven’t been following it super closely, because of work, but I have watched the news. I very much felt that if we are going by protocol, maybe it’s the innate British-ness in me, we should give him the same reception that every other president has got.

I don’t think he should get any sort of special treatment, because that is not what we have given any previous presidents and also considering everything that he stands for.

I really wish he wasn’t here, I wish we didn’t have to follow that protocol. I have a lot of friends who are American, a lot of them live here, and they are losing all trust in democracy and I think a lot of them think it’s probably part of state responsibility that he’s here.

I think had work been more quiet, I think I’d be more angry and pissed off. I’ve been to a few protests and stuff.

But I think a lot of us are being quite ignorant as well, trying to turn a blind eye to it so it will disappear, which is awful. I’ll do as much as I can.

Mick Emery, 28: ‘I wasn’t even aware of it, to be honest’

I wasn’t even aware of it, to be honest, until I saw it on social media, so I wasn’t too in tune with it.