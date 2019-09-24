Trump wanted to put the brakes on a $400 million package to Ukraine before his controversial phone call with its president

caption President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the White House in January 2017. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump instructed a top White House official to withhold roughly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine prior to a controversial phone call with its newly-elected president, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

Trump told acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to hold the funds, which the US has historically provided in light of ongoing conflicts with pro-Russian separatists.

Officials informed congressional leaders that the two-month pause was due to an “interagency process,” The Post reported.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump instructed a top White House official to withhold roughly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine prior to a controversial phone call with its newly-elected president, according to a Washington Post report on Monday.

Trump told acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to hold the funds – which the US has historically provided in light of ongoing conflicts with pro-Russian separatists – for at least a week before the call in July, three officials said to The Post.

The funds, which will provide Ukraine with military-grade weapons, were eventually released on September 11.

Officials from the Office of Management and Budget, which Mulvaney still leads, explained to the US State Department and Defense Department that Trump had “concerns” over the funds, The Post reported. They reportedly informed congressional leaders that the 2-month long pause was due to an “interagency process.”

The delay in sending the aid package attracted scrutiny amid reports of a whistleblower complaint lodged against Trump that centers around a July 25 phone call he had with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump is said to have made a “promise” to Zelensky during the call, but it’s unclear what the promise was.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that during the phone call, Trump pressed Zelensky at least eight times to work with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, over their dealings in Ukraine.

Hunter Biden sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas extraction company from 2014 to early this year, and Trump and Giuliani alleged that Joe Biden tried to stymie a criminal investigation into the company in 2016 by pushing the Ukrainian government to fire the prosecutor general leading the probe, Viktor Shokin.

Read more: An exchange between Trump and a foreign leader is Washington’s latest obsession. Here’s what is actually going on.

Trump denied suggestions that he told the Ukrainians that the funds were conditioned upon investigating Biden.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump admitted he had spoken to Zelensky in July, and that the call was a “congratulatory” one centered on Zelensky’s election victory in May. The US president also noted he had raised corruption issues with Zelensky and used the unconfirmed allegations against Biden as an example.

Democrats have since renewed calls for Trump’s impeachment and accused him of using his position to gain an edge ahead of the 2020 presidential election. House Democratic leaders are scheduled to hold several meetings on Tuesday to discuss whether the party will issue a formal condemnation against Trump’s actions.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.