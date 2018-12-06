An unauthorized immigrant who makes Trump’s bed at his Bedminster golf resort says ‘we are tired of the abuse, the insults, the way he talks about us’

caption President Donald Trump leaves the US Women’s Open Championship at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on July 16, 2017. source Getty Images/Matt Sullivan

A housekeeper who says she has worked illegally for President Donald Trump for years told The New York Times that she’s tired of Trump’s “insults” toward immigrants.

Victorina Morales said she’s not the only unauthorized immigrant employed at one of the president’s properties, adding that she knows coming forward could mean she loses her job or gets deported.

Morales said she suspects Trump knows about her immigration status, and asked, “Why wouldn’t he figure it out?”

A woman who has worked for President Donald Trump for years as a housekeeper at his New Jersey golf resort told The New York Times that she’s not the only unauthorized immigrant who works for the president, and that she feels hurt by his rhetoric on immigration.

“We are tired of the abuse, the insults, the way he talks about us when he knows that we are here helping him make money,” Victorina Morales told The Times. “We sweat it out to attend to his every need and have to put up with his humiliation.”

Morales reportedly immigrated to the US illegally from Guatemala in 1999 and in 2013 began working at the Trump National Golf Club, where she is still on the payroll. Morales said her job is to tidy Trump’s residence, making his bed and cleaning his toilet when he stays at the resort.

She told The Times she expects she’ll lose her job for going public with her story, and she knows being deported is a possibility. But she added that she suspects Trump is aware of her immigration status.

“I ask myself, is it possible that this señor thinks we have papers? He knows we don’t speak English,” Morales said. “Why wouldn’t he figure it out?”

Morales also recalled one incident where she told him she was from Guatemala. She said he complimented Guatemalans as “hard-working people,” tipped her $50, and helped her wipe a glass window she was too short to reach.

“I told myself, ‘God bless him.’ I thought, he’s a good person,” Morales said.

She also said managers at the golf resort tried to implement new “immigration compliance” rules after Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015, but that she was just told to obtain new forged documents.

The White House declined to comment to Business Insider on Morales’ interview, but the Trump Organization told The Times in a statement that the company uses “very strict hiring practices.”

“If an employee submitted false documentation in an attempt to circumvent the law, they will be terminated immediately,” said Amanda Miller, the Trump Organization’s senior vice president for marketing and corporate communications.

Trump has previously come under fire for employing unauthorized immigrants, despite denying the allegations and frequently raging against illegal immigration.

According to legal documents and former employees, Trump used to employ unauthorized immigrants at Trump Tower in New York City and at his modeling agency.