Trump’s approval rating is underwater in 9 major 2020 battleground states, and it’s a troubling sign for his re-election prospects

President Donald Trump‘s approval rating is underwater in several key battleground states ahead of the 2020 election, according to a newly-released report from Morning Consult.

Morning Consult found that Trump now maintains a net-zero or negative approval rating in nine critical swing states, eight of which Trump carried in 2016.

Trump also maintains net positive, but still notably shaky net approval in solidly Republican states he carried by comfortable margins in 2016.

Nationwide, Trump maintained a 40% approval rating in May, down from 46% in April, according to Gallup, which cited growing calls for impeachment and the threat of new tariffs on Mexico as possible causes for the decline.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump‘s approval rating is underwater in several key battleground states ahead of the 2020 election, according to a newly-released report from Morning Consult.

Morning Consult, which conducts daily surveys tracking Trump’s approval rating, found that Trump now maintains a net-zero or negative approval rating in nine critical swing states – all of which he carried in 2016, with the exception of New Hampshire.

Trump has a net approval rating of -19 in New Hampshire , with 39% approving of his job performance and 58% disapproving.

, with 39% approving of his job performance and 58% disapproving. He maintains a net approval rating of -13 in Wisconsin with 42% approval and 55% disapproval.

with 42% approval and 55% disapproval. In Michigan , Trump has a -12 net approval rating, with 42% approval and 54% disapproval.

, Trump has a -12 net approval rating, with 42% approval and 54% disapproval. Trump also has a -12 net approval rating in Iowa, with 42% approval and 54% disapproval.

with 42% approval and 54% disapproval. He holds a -7 net approval rating in Pennsylvania, with 45% approval and 52% disapproval.

with 45% approval and 52% disapproval. In Arizona , Trump has a -6 net approval rating with 45% approval and 51% disapproval.

, Trump has a -6 net approval rating with 45% approval and 51% disapproval. Trump holds a -4 net approval rating in Ohio , with 46% approval and 50% disapproval.

, with 46% approval and 50% disapproval. His net approval is also -4 in North Carolina , also with 46% approval and 50% disapproval.

, also with 46% approval and 50% disapproval. And Trump has a net approval rating of 0 in Florida,with 48% approval and 48% disapproval.

caption Trump’s net approval rating across the country, according to Morning Consult. source Morning Consult

Trump also maintains net positive, but still notably shaky net approval in several solidly Republican states he carried by comfortable margins in 2016. He has only a net +1 approval rating in Georgia, North Dakota, and Kansas, and +3 net approval in Texas and Indiana, according to Morning Consult.

Nationwide, Trump maintained a 40% approval rating in May, down from 46% in April, according to Gallup polling.

Gallup said Trump’s dip in approval could be the result of a number of factors including growing calls for the House to begin impeachment proceedings against him, and Trump threatening unpopular and divisive new tariffs on Mexico, which has already caused the stock market to plunge and could raise costs for American consumers.

Read more: The Democratic base’s support for impeachment has solidified after the release of the Mueller report

Despite Trump’s poor approval in critical swing states, he still boasts strong support among Republican primary voters. Morning Consult’s survey found that Trump maintains above 70% approval among every key demographic within the subset of likely GOP primary voters.

With 24 candidates running for the 2020 Democratic nomination in what is likely to be one of the most high-stakes and expensive presidential elections in recent history, Republican groups are gearing up to meet the enthusiasm from the Democratic side with outside spending and grassroots organizing.

The Great America PAC and the Committee to Defend the President, the two largest outside political action committees supporting Trump’s 2020 re-election bid, announced in a Wednesday statement to INSIDER they plan to join forces for a mass voter registration drive aiming to register a million new voters in all the aforementioned battleground states.

Read the full report at Morning Consult.

Read more:

Majority of Americans in new poll agree with GOP Rep. Justin Amash that Trump ‘committed impeachable offenses’

A majority of American voters think they’re better off under Trump, but they still don’t like him, according to a new poll

9 reasons why Trump could win reelection in 2020

Donald Trump is running for president in 2020. Here’s everything we know about the candidate and how he stacks up against the competition.