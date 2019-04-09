The Trump administration wants to slap tariffs on $11 billion worth of goods from the European Union — here’s the full list of products that could get hit

caption Olive oil from European Union member countries could get hit with a tariff, based on the Trump administration’s newest tariff list. source Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Trump administration announced a plan to place tariffs on $11 billion worth of European goods as punishment for the European Union’s allegedly improper support of aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

While the final list of goods will have to be agreed on with a World Trade Organization arbitrator, the initial list includes a slew of agricultural goods, clothing, and industrial metals.

Here’s the full list of European goods that could get whacked.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced that the Trump administration plans to slap tariffs on $11.2 billion worth of imports from the European Union in retaliation for the EU’s subsidies for aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

The US alleged in a World Trade Organization (WTO) case that the EU’s subsidies for aircraft manufacturer Airbus are a violation of international trade rules and harm the US economy. After years of litigation, Lighthizer said the Trump administration decided to make a move to punish the EU.

“This case has been in litigation for 14 years, and the time has come for action,” Lighthizer said in a statement. “The Administration is preparing to respond immediately when the WTO issues its finding on the value of US countermeasures.”

While the tariffs are not finalized and are subject to the decision by a WTO arbitrator, the proposed list includes a wide variety of items ranging from Airbus aircraft to olives, sweaters, and industrial microwaves.

The exact tariff rate has also not been determined and is likely subject to the arbitrator’s decision.

Here’s the major categories of goods that will be hit: