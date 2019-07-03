Trump says US should match a ‘big currency manipulation game’ in China and Europe

caption US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about border security in the White House Briefing Room on January 3, 2019. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

President Donald Trump on Wednesday once again accused China and Europe of currency manipulation.

Trump has shown mounting frustration over the strength of the dollar, which makes US exports relatively expensive abroad.

As his re-election campaign heats up, the president has increasingly pressured the Federal Reserve to pursue policies that would stimulate the economy.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused China and Europe of currency manipulation, suggesting that the US follow suit in order to remain competitive.

“China and Europe playing big currency manipulation game and pumping money into their system in order to compete with USA,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We should MATCH, or continue being the dummies who sit back and politely watch as other countries continue to play their games – as they have for many years!”

The Treasury Department has repeatedly declined to charge China with currency manipulation, a term for when a country artificially weakens the value of its money to make exports cheaper, but said that it should be monitored for such practices. In the Eurozone, the central bank has eyed lower interest rates and another round of asset purchases as the economy slows.

Trump has shown mounting frustration over the strength of the dollar in recent months, which is influenced by interest rates, because it makes US exports relatively expensive abroad. He often accuses other countries of unfairly competing in the world market.

As his re-election campaign heats up, the president has increasingly pressured the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. The central bank held interest rates steady last month and signaled openness to future cuts, pointing to trade uncertainty against the backdrop of a slowing but still solid economy.

Trump has also urged the US to return to a financial crisis-era program called quantitative easing, which pumped trillions of dollars into the economy.

The White House and the Treasury Department did not respond to emails requesting comment.

