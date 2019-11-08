Trump put on a Hispanic accent to imitate and mock Mexican migrants pleading to cross US border, a book by an anonymous White House official claims

caption President Donald Trump gestures during his visit to a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California, on September 18, 2019. source REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Donald Trump used a Hispanic accent to imitate Mexican migrants pleading to cross the US border, an anonymous White House official claims.

The claim is one of many in a new book about the Trump administration called “A Warning,” obtained by The Washington Post ahead of its November 19 release.

“They are saying, ‘Oh, please help! My husband left me!’ They are useless. They don’t do anything for our country,” Trump said during an Oval Office meeting, according to the official.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has characterised the book as “nothing but lies.”

Donald Trump mocked Mexican migrants trying to enter the US by imitating their pleas in a Hispanic accent, an anonymous White House official claims in a new book.

A copy of the book, titled “A Warning,” was obtained by The Washington Post ahead of its November 19 release, with The Post publishing extracts from the book Friday.

In one instance, the Post reports that the anonymous official wrote that during an Oval Office meeting Trump began impersonating Mexicans.

“We get these women coming in with like seven children,” Trump said, according to the book.

“They are saying, ‘Oh, please help! My husband left me!’ They are useless. They don’t do anything for our country.”

“At least if they came in with a husband we could put him in the fields to pick corn or something.”

caption President Donald Trump speaks while participating in a tour of U.S.-Mexico border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California. U.S., March 13, 2018. source Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

The anonymous author has compiled a long list of grievances against the 45th president.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the Associated Press it is “nothing but lies.” In a separate email to the Post, Grisham added: “The coward who wrote this book didn’t put their name on it because it is nothing but lies.”

Senior White House officials would apparently wake up “in a full-blown panic” over the president’s tweets, the official who also penned a scathing New York Times op-ed last year wrote.

“It’s like showing up at the nursing home at daybreak to find your elderly uncle running pantsless across the courtyard and cursing loudly about the cafeteria food, as worried attendants tried to catch him,” the author said, according to The Post.

Trump is also misogynistic, according to the official.

“He comments on makeup. He makes jokes about weight. He critiques clothing. He questions the toughness of women in and around his orbit.”

“He uses words like ‘sweetie’ and ‘honey’ to address accomplished professionals. This is precisely the way a boss shouldn’t act in the work environment.”

At the time the op-ed was published in September 2018, Trump suggested that the article was “treason” and called the author “gutless.”