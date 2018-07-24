Trump’s speech to veterans derailed with him attacking ‘Fake News’ and justifying his tariffs that set off a trade war

caption President Donald Trump on Tuesday attacked the media over its coverage of his trade policies during a speech to a veterans group in Kansas City. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

President Donald Trump delivered a speech to Veterans of Foreign Wars in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday and struggled to stay on topic, using the event as an opportunity to attack the media and defend his controversial actions that have sparked a global trade war.

“Don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news,” Trump said to the veterans group.

These comments come as Trump faces backlash over his trade policies, including from Republican lawmakers.

Trump did address some issues pertaining to the military and veterans, including his efforts to increase the Pentagon’s budget and recent developments regarding the Department of Veterans Affairs.

But it wasn’t long before the event began to resemble one of his campaign rallies.

Trump railed against the media, one of his favorite targets, and told the audience not to believe the coverage of his administration.

“Just remember, what you are seeing and what you are reading is not what’s happening,” he said.

Defending his trade policies, Trump said, “Stick with us. Don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news.” The crowd roared in approval as Trump said this while pointing at members of the press covering the event.

"Don't believe the crap that you see from these people. The fake news," Trump said of news organizations critical of his proposed tariffs pic.twitter.com/YVAKcWy0Kh — POLITICO (@politico) July 24, 2018

Trump has imposed tariffs on steel, aluminum, and billions of dollars of Chinese products, citing unfair trade practices against the US. Consequently, US agricultural products have been targeted by China and other countries in retaliation, which is reportedly prompting the Trump administration to approve $12 billion in emergency aid to farmers. Republican lawmakers and business groups have been critical of Trump for his approach to trade, with House Speaker Paul Ryan saying he did not believe tariffs are the “right answer” to unfair trade practices from other countries.

Trump also attacked Democrats over their positions on immigration during Tuesday’s speech, claiming they want to abolish Immigrations and Custom Enforcement (ICE) and open up America’s borders.

“[Democrats] want open borders and crime is okay,” Trump said. “ICE is tough and smart … they’re not being treated properly.”

This comes as the Trump administration continues to face criticism over its “zero tolerance” policy that’s seen thousands of migrant families separated at the US-Mexico border. Amid the backlash, ICE has been accused of widespread abuse, including sexual assault.