Trump called his vice president ‘Mike Pounce’ and the internet blew up with memes

President Donald Trump appeared to accidentally bestow his vice president Mike Pence with a new name at a Baltimore GOP event on Thursday, calling him “Mike Pounce” – and the internet reacted to Trump’s latest gaffe with a flood of memes and jokes.

He was listing high-powered Republicans and flubbed Pence’s name when he got to him.

The internet was quick to respond and pounced on Trump’s mistake with a flurry of memes and jokes at Pence’s expense. And “Mike Pounce” quickly becoming a trending topic on Twitter.

"HAVE YOU SEEN MIKE POUNCE?" pic.twitter.com/GMIYdBsCWq — Paul Green (@bigsexy_tote) September 13, 2019

Mike Pence and Mike Pounce pic.twitter.com/zen0vYgJXJ — Jeva Lange (@Jee_vuh) September 13, 2019

Others joked that Pence would change his name to Mike Pounce to reflect his staunch loyalty to the president.

yall know mike gonna tweet tomorrow that he has legally changed his name to mike pounce right? https://t.co/R1XczWsAL6 — m i t h (@ManlnTheHoody) September 13, 2019

The day after he will claim his name has always been Mike Pounce. — Marc Wilson (@sparcus87) September 13, 2019

The Huffington Post reported that Trump repeatedly praised himself at the annual retreat for House Republicans – and delivered a rambling speech that touched on the Democratic primary field, immigration, and even cowboy hats.