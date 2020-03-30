Trump reportedly wants his signature on the coronavirus relief checks sent out to Americans

caption U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for the $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package bill as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) Vice President Mike Pence and Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) stand by in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2020. source REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump wants his signature to appear on the relief checks many Americans will receive in the upcoming weeks, according to a recent report.

The checks are a part of the direct payments to eligible Americans included in the $2 trillion stimulus package signed into law Friday.

The stimulus package, which went through multiple drafts, gained bipartisan support with a 96-0 vote in the Senate.

Eligible Americans with direct deposit information on file with the IRS can expect their checks within three weeks, but those without it could end up waiting longer.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump wants his signature to appear on relief checks sent out to Americans in the next several weeks, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Typically, a civil servant who is the disbursing officer at the payment center will sign federal checks, the report said.

A $2 trillion stimulus package, the largest in US history, was signed into law Friday to boost the economy during the economic fallout of the coronavirus. Individuals and families will receive checks based on their income, small businesses will receive loans and grants, and health care systems and disaster relief will receive support among other expenses as part of the bill (read more about where those funds are going here).

“I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first,” Trump said Friday in the Oval Office, according to The Wall Street Journal, adding that he had “never signed anything with a T on it.”

The bill, which went through multiple drafts during marathon negotiations with lawmakers, eventually gained bipartisan support and passed the Senate 96-0.

Americans can expect to receive their checks within three weeks, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

While checks could show up within three weeks for those who have direct deposit set up, those without direct deposit information set up with the IRS within the last two years could experience longer wait times for their checks.