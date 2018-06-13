Trump said he hopes to negotiate a ‘real deal’ with Iran following his summit with Kim

caption President Donald Trump answers questions during a press conference following his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un June 12, 2018 in Singapore. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Hours after his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday, President Donald Trump told reporters he hoped he would also be able to negotiate a “real deal” with Iran.

Iran was closely watching Trump’s meeting with Kim, and warned North Korea that Trump could cancel a nuclear agreement even before returning home.

Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal last month, which has sent the agreement into a tailspin.

Hours after his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday, President Donald Trump told reporters he hoped he would also be able to negotiate a “real deal” with Iran.

“I hope that, at the appropriate time, after the sanctions kick in – and they are brutal what we’ve put on Iran – I hope that they’re going to come back and negotiate a real deal because I’d love to be able to do that,” he told reporters. “But right now it’s too soon to do that.”

Trump added that Iran was a “different country” now than it was “three or four months ago.”

“I don’t think they’re so confident right now,” the president said.

Iran was closely watching Trump’s meeting with Kim, and warned North Korea that Trump could cancel a nuclear agreement at any time.

“We don’t know what type of person the North Korean leader is negotiating with. It is not clear that he would not cancel the agreement before returning home,” Iranian government spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht said, according to state media IRNA News.

“This man does not represent the American people, and they will surely distance themselves from him at the next elections,” Nobakht said.

Last month Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal which had been reached under President Barack Obama. The deal limited Iran’s nuclear capabilities in exchange for sanctions relief and signatories France, Germany, and the UK have since been scrambling to save the deal.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that Iran cannot remain in the deal unless Europeans find a way to compensate for the US withdrawal, and Iran has pledged to resume its nuclear activities if a deal is not reached.