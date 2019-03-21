Trump reportedly still wants Robert Kraft at the Patriots White House Super Bowl party despite Florida massage-parlor prostitution scandal

caption Donald Trump shakes hands with CEO of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft during an event honoring the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots at the White House in Washington, April 19, 2017. source Joshua Roberts/Reuters

President Donald Trump wants Robert Kraft to attend the New England Patriots Super Bowl party despite Florida massage-parlor prostitution scandal, according to a report.

The New England Patriots owner was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution and paying for sex on February 22. He denies the charges.

Trump and Kraft are old friends. Kraft attended the wedding of Trump’s daughter Ivanka in 2009, and has been a guest at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The New England Patriots won the 2019 Super Bowl in February, and are expected to visit the White House to meet Trump this Spring.

President Donald Trump still wants New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft at the White House party to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl win, despite the businessman facing criminal charges over soliciting prostitutes.

According to a senior White House official, Trump and Kraft have spoken since Kraft was charged with soliciting prostitutes in late February, Politico report, and the president wants him to be at the reception this spring regardless.

The 77-year-old CEO was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitutes on February 22, after a months-long investigation by Florida police into massage parlors allegedly tied to human trafficking.

Kraft was charged with paying for sexual services at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, and police say there is video evidence linking him to the allegations.

He has pleaded not guilty.

When the charges were first brought in February, a spokesperson for Kraft released the following statement: “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

Florida police offered Kraft a plea deal on Tuesday, one which asked him to admit he would have been found guilty if the case went to trial. He reportedly will not accept it, according to CNN.

Trump has said the charges against his old friend are “very sad.”

“I was very surprised to see it. He has proclaimed his innocence totally, and, uh, but I’m very surprised to see it,” Trump said.

Kraft attended Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s wedding in 2009, and has visited the Mar-a-Lago resort as a guest of Trump.

The New England Patriots are expected to visit the White House to celebrate with the President sometime this Spring.

The team also won the prize in 2017 but over a dozen Patriots players – including Tom Brady – skipped the White House celebration event.