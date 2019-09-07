Trump administration goes on attack-mode against Washington Post reporters, suggesting they should be banned from the White House

caption US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump lashed out at two Washington Post reporters on Twitter, saying that since they wrote a critical story, they “shouldn’t even be allowed” in the White House.

Alongside Trump’s tweet was a link to a Washington Examiner op-ed by White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham and Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley that objected to a Post story that detailed “incompetence and intolerance” as described by sources close to the administration.

This is the administration’s latest attempt to take aim at banning specific journalists from the White House.

President Donald Trump lashed out at two Washington Post reporters on Twitter Saturday for a critical story. He said they “shouldn’t even be allowed” in the White House.

“The Washington Post’s @PhilipRucker (Mr. Off the Record) & @AshleyRParker, two nasty lightweight reporters, shouldn’t even be allowed on the grounds of the White House because their reporting is so DISGUSTING & FAKE,” Trump wrote.

Alongside Trump’s tweet was a link to an op-ed by White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham and Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley that objected to a Washington Post story published earlier this week that detailed “incompetence and intolerance” in the White House as described by sources close to the administration.

The op-ed made multiple inaccurate claims, including saying that the Washington Post didn’t report stories on Trump’s official activities that had been published earlier in the summer, including his being the first sitting president to walk across the DMZ into North Korea.

The tweet is the latest in the administration’s moves to block reporters from the White House after Grisham led the White House in attempting to revoke Playboy reporter Brian Karem’s pass for 30 days after she said he had violated standards of “professionalism” and “decorum” in a heated Rose Garden exchange with former presidential aide Sebastian Gorka in July.

A district court judge ultimately blocked the decision.

The pushback came months after the White House revoked CNN report Jim Acosta’s press pass in November 2018 after a tense moment with Trump during a live broadcast press conference. A federal judge later overturned that decision.

One day before Trump’s tweet, his son Eric also took aim at the paper, tweeting a screenshot of an email by Washington Post reporter David Farenthold who was reaching out to an employee of the Trump Organization for details on the company and a possible relationship. Trump appeared to mock the “techniques” of the email, which appeared to be a standard approach of a report reaching out to a possible source.