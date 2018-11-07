Trump watched midterm election results with Republican donors while eating pizza and french fries

President Donald Trump watched midterm election results on Tuesday in the East Room of the White House, according to Bloomberg.

President Donald Trump watched midterm election results on Tuesday night with dozens of Republican donors, friends, and administration officials in the East Room of the White House, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Attendees of the gathering were served pizza, mini hot dogs, hamburgers, and french fries as they watched results roll in, Bloomberg reported.

Those in attendance reportedly included the Republican megadonors Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, the Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

TVs at the watch party aired Fox News, Fox Business, CNN, and MSNBC, according to the report.

Trump didn’t give a speech but moved from room to room to greet friends and watch results, Bloomberg said.

Late Tuesday, Trump called Nancy Pelosi, who’s likely to become the next House speaker, to congratulate her on Democrats winning House seats across the country to take control of the chamber for the first time since 2011. Republicans maintained and grew their control of the Senate.

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Pelosi, said that Trump “acknowledged the leader’s call for bipartisanship in her victory remarks.”

Trump also called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and several Republican candidates who won, the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, told Bloomberg.

The president celebrated several GOP wins on Twitter on Wednesday morning.