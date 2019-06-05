Piers Morgan got Trump to wear a Winston Churchill-style hat in a TV interview

caption “Good Morning Britain” gave President Donald Trump a Winston Churchill-style hat. source Screengrab/Good Morning Britain

Donald Trump tried on a a personalized version of Winston Churchill’s signature hat when he was given it as a gift during a talk show appearance on his UK state visit.

Piers Morgan, host of the ITV network’s “Good Morning Britain” show, interviewed the US president in the Churchill War Rooms, where the late British prime minister famously directed World War II.

“This is where Britain’s greatest leader fought the war, and he used to wear these famous hats from the hat maker Lock. We’ve had one made for you,” Morgan said as he handed Trump the hat which was monogrammed with his initials, DJT.

“Piers, I never knew you had that kind of sensibility,” Trump joked.

'I never knew you had that kind of sensibility!'@piersmorgan gives @POTUS a gift Winston Churchill himself would have loved ????@realDonaldTrump | #GMBTrump pic.twitter.com/K3nj0eGiB3 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2019

Morgan, a past winner of Trump’s show “The Celebrity Apprentice,” has a close relationship with the president. He was the only journalist to be granted a TV interview with Trump on his state visit to the UK.

Trump pressed two dents into the black bowler hat and played with its brim before he tried it on.

“I think Winston looked much better with it,” he said.

caption Winston Churchill in 1940. source H. F. Davis/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Trump only granted one television interview during his three-day visit to London. In the 30-minute conversation with Morgan, he discussed Brexit, US gun laws, and climate change.

The president said he discussed the climate crisis with Prince Charles, but remains convinced it is just “extreme weather.”

“Don’t forget it used to be called global warming. That wasn’t working. Then it was called climate change. Now it’s actually called extreme weather, because with extreme weather, you can’t miss,” Trump told Morgan.

caption Donald Trump wears a Winston Churchill-style hat. source Screengrab/Good Morning Britain

Trump also criticized the media for playing up a supposed disagreement with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Before the duchess married into the royal family, she criticized Trump as “divisive” and “mysogynistic.”

In a widely circulated interview with British tabloid The Sun: “I didn’t know she was nasty.”

He told Morgan his comment was not referring to Markle was a “nasty” person, but describing her actions.

“Essentially, I didn’t know she was nasty about me,” he said. “But you know she’s doing a good job. I hope she enjoys her life.”