Trump wishes Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos good luck with his divorce, says it’s ‘going to be a beauty’

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos announced this week that they would be getting divorced after 25 years of marriage.

President Donald Trump, who has been a vocal critic of Amazon and its CEO, was asked a question about Bezos’ split on Thursday when he stopped to answer reporter questions outside the White House.

Trump wished the Amazon CEO luck and said the divorce was “going to be a beauty.”

Bezos, the richest man in the world, and his wife, the novelist MacKenzie Bezos, announced this week that they were planning to divorce after more than 25 years of marriage.

Trump stopped to answer questions from reporters Thursday morning before boarding Air Force One. Amid a partial government shutdown, the president is planning to visit cities along the US-Mexico border to attempt to garner support for his proposed border wall.

“I wish him luck,” Trump told reporters Thursday morning when asked about the divorce. “It’s going to be a beauty.”

Trump on Jeff Bezos' divorce: "I wish him luck, I wish him luck. It's going to be a beauty." pic.twitter.com/M81dR1kbgl — Bob Bryan (@RobertBryan4) January 10, 2019

Jeff Bezos posted Wednesday on his Twitter account that he and his wife would be splitting amicably after what a statement signed by the couple called “a long period of loving exploration and trial separation.” Tabloids have since reported that the Amazon CEO has been quietly dating the former TV news anchor Lauren Sanchez.

The Bezoses met even before Amazon launched, and with reportedly no prenuptial agreement in place, MacKenzie Bezos is poised to become one of Amazon’s largest shareholders after Jeff Bezos’ $137 billion fortune and 16% stake in the e-commerce giant is likely divided up in the divorce settlement.

Historically, Trump and Amazon have had a frosty relationship. The news website Axios reported last year that Trump was “obsessed” with taking down Bezos’ company, which he has criticized as destroying small businesses and taking advantage of the US Postal Service. On the campaign trail in February 2016, Trump said at a rally that if he were elected president, Amazon would “have such problems.”

Trump has also taken aim at Bezos’ ownership of The Washington Post. He accused The Post of being a “lobbyist weapon” for Amazon and tried to brand the paper with the hashtag #AmazonWashingtonPost.