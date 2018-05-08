Trump announces he’s withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal

caption President Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, May 8, 2018. source Reuters

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the US government’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, marking one of the biggest foreign-policy decisions of his tenure so far.

Trump has repeatedly called the deal “terrible.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday suggested his country would not necessarily withdraw from the pact just because the US does, flip-flopping on his previous statements.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the US government’s withdrawal from the Iran deal, marking one of the biggest foreign-policy decisions of his tenure so far.

Trump complained the Iran deal supplied the “murderous” Iranian regime with “billions” of dollars and said allowing the deal to stand would be “unacceptable” and catalyze a nuclear-arms race in the Middle East.

“Since the agreement, Iran’s bloody ambitions have grown only more brazen,” Trump said. “The Iran deal is defective at its core.”

“Therefore, I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal,” Trump added.

“A decaying and rottendeal” – Trump says he will withdraw the US from Obama-eranuclear agreement with Iran https://t.co/acEpk0F16g #IranDeal pic.twitter.com/6ATHvD1Ukg — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 8, 2018

There’s no credible evidence Iran has violated the terms of the deal, despite recent claims from the Israeli government, which Trump cited during his announcement on Tuesday.

Trump informed Congress of his decision to withdraw from the Iran deal shortly before he was set to make a formal announcement, a congressional source told Business Insider.

This came after The New York Times reported Trump informed French President Emmanuel Macron of his intention to withdraw the US from the landmark pact in a phone call Tuesday morning.

The president has long criticized the Iran deal, which was orchestrated by the Obama administration and aimed to restrict Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons in exchange for the easing of harsh economic sanctions.

Trump has repeatedly called the deal “terrible,” a characterization he reiterated as he hosted Macron in Washington in late April.

JUST IN: â¬SWeâ¬”ll see,”President Trump responds when asked while seated next to FrenchPresident Macron if heâ¬”ll be staying in the Iran nuclear deal:”The Iran Deal is a terrible deal.” pic.twitter.com/za0b8Aqlhc — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 24, 2018

Withdrawing from the deal could have numerous consequences for the US and the wider world, and puts Trump in a precarious position with some of America’s top allies. Some have expressed concerns that such a move could hamper upcoming talks with North Korea regarding its nuclear program. During his announcement Tuesday, Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is en route to North Korea to finalize the details surrounding the meeting.

With that said, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday suggested that his country would not necessarily withdraw from the pact just because the US does, flip-flopping on his previous statements.

“We are not worried about America’s cruel decisions. … We are prepared for all scenarios and no change will occur in our lives next week,” Rouhani said in a televised speech.

According to a recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS, a majority of Americans (63%) do not want the US to step away from Iran deal, while just 29% supported withdrawing.