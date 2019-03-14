A Trump-Xi meeting on trade is reportedly being pushed back until at least April

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping won’t meet this month on a possible end to the trade war, Bloomberg said.

Any meeting will now likely happen in April “at the earliest.”

“China is pressing for a formal state visit rather than a lower-key appearance,” Bloomberg said.

Both sides had hoped to smooth over the trade dispute at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida this month.

“China is pressing for a formal state visit rather than a lower-key appearance just to sign a trade deal,” Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter said.

Trump has reversed his formerly urgent stance about securing a trade deal with China, saying on Wednesday that he was in no rush to ink a pact and that any deal should include IP protection, which has been a big sticking point.

He has said a deal could be reached ahead of a meeting, or done in-person with Xi.

“We could do it either way,” Trump told reporters, according to Reuters. “We could have the deal completed and come and sign, or we could get the deal almost completed and negotiate some of the final points. I would prefer that.”

White House communications staff and the State Council in Beijing didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg’s requests for comment.