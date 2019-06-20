Trump said Americans will ‘soon find out’ if he’ll launch a military strike against Iran after it shot down a US drone

caption President Trump meeting with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Washington, DC, on June 20, 2019. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

President Donald Trump on Thursday said the country would “soon find out” if he’ll hit Iran with a military strike after it downed a US drone.

Trump added some confusion to the situation when he suggested the downing of the drone was not intentional, even though Iran claimed responsibility and said it sent a “clear message.”

In a tweet earlier in the day, Trump said Iran it had made a “very big mistake.”

Iran claimed the drone entered its airspace, but the Trump administration maintains the unmanned aircraft was operating in international airspace and characterized the incident as an “unprovoked attack.”

But the president also said he found it "hard to believe" that the downing of the drone was "intentional," despite the fact Iran claimed responsibility. He floated the possibility an Iranian general made a "mistake" in shooting down the drone.

But the president also said he found it “hard to believe” that the downing of the drone was “intentional,” despite the fact Iran claimed responsibility. He floated the possibility an Iranian general made a “mistake” in shooting down the drone.

When asked if he was willing to go to war with Iran, Trump said, “You’ll find out.”

In short, stay tuned on what happens next.

JUST IN: Asked whether he would strike Iran in retaliation for downing a US drone, Pres. Trump says: “You’ll soon find out.” https://t.co/7VO0Jne8eT pic.twitter.com/HH6ZQhT0qP — ABC News (@ABC) June 20, 2019

Trump had issued a cryptic warning to Iran in a tweet earlier in the day, saying Tehran had made a “very big mistake” by taking down the drone.



The US and Iran are longtime adversaries, but tensions have reached historic heights over the past month or so as the Trump administration cripples Iran’s economy with relentless sanctions.

As the crisis has escalated, the US has deployed more troops and other military assets to the Middle East – sparking fears of yet another conflict in the region.

Trump has said he does not want a war with Iran but congressional lawmakers in both parties have expressed concerns about his handling of the crisis and the direction its heading.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul on Wednesday signaled he would work against the Trump administration if it attempts to take military action against Iran without congressional approval.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said it was crucial that the US work with allies moving forward, but lamented that the US had “lost credibility” ever since Trump pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.