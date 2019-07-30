People are editing Trump into historic scenes under the hashtag ‘#TrumpLostHistory’ after his baseless claim of being at Ground Zero on 9/11

caption U.S. President Donald Trump speaks prior to signing H.R. 1327, an act to permanently authorize the September 11th victim compensation fund, at the Rose Garden of the White House on July 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

President Trump on Monday drew criticism when he said he was at Ground Zero with first responders on 9/11, a claim that does not stand up to scrutiny.

On Twitter, the #TrumpLostHistory hashtag gained traction, with people mocking Trump’s claim by editing him into photos of historical events like the lunar landing and the sinking of the Titanic.

People on Twitter are mocking President Donald Trump’s groundless claim Monday that he joined first responders at Ground Zero on 9/11.

“I was down there also, but I’m not considering myself a first responder,” Trump told 9/11 first responders and others who had lost friends and colleagues in the attacks. “But I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you.”

Trump’s claim drew criticism and incredulity. There is no evidence to support the assertion that he was among first responders at the scene of the attack.

We do know that on 9/11 he spoke to a WWOR-TV reporter by phone, and falsely claimed that, with the World Trade Center gone, a buidling he owned nearby had just become the tallest in the area.

Many people on Twitter responded with humor, posting images on Twitter under the hashtag #LostTrumpHistory which insert Trump into events from history:

#LostTrumpHistory The One where Trump Saved the Day at the Bowling Green Massacre. pic.twitter.com/qV1lCswOaO — View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) July 29, 2019

Trump was a first responder at the Chernobyl disaster site. Saved the world, probably. Most likely… Ok, definitely…#TrumpLostHistory pic.twitter.com/BfHGixj5m2 — Mike (@FantomSolace) July 30, 2019

If your lips are moving, you are lying. We all know that. You can't help yourself. You have achieved nothing by yourself. You hang on the coattails of others and try to steal their thunder. You are utterly shameless!#TrumpLostHistory pic.twitter.com/wvKkpDTqhQ — AliD (@Vetinari3) July 30, 2019

I don't think this happened… But who am i to doubt the third man to walk on the moon? #trumplosthistory pic.twitter.com/DgLgucqhgq — Cody (@JagsFanCody) July 29, 2019

Others pointed to Trump’s long history of dubious claims about 9/11, including the debunked claim that Muslims in New Jersey celebrated when the Twin Towers collapsed.

Trump said he was at Ground Zero on 9/11. Don't forget his other lie about seeing Muslims dancing on rooftops celebrating the disaster. This guy will lie about one of our nation's most tragic events to make himself look good or further a point, whether legit or not. pic.twitter.com/k41RvlHsWA — Red Hot Chili Eyes (@RedHotChiliEyes) July 29, 2019

It’s not the first time in recent weeks that the president’s take on history has been mocked.

On July 4, a speech he gave in Washington, D.C., claimed that the 18th century American army in the Revolutionary War “seized airports” from the British.

He later blamed the mistake on his teleprompter.