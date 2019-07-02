Trump’s 2020 campaign raked in a whopping $105 million in the second quarter

caption U.S. President Donald Trump reacts on stage formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando source Reuters

President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Tuesday said they raised a whopping $105 million in the second quarter of 2019.

“Our massive fundraising success is a testament to the overwhelming support for President Trump,” Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, said in a statement. “No Democrat candidate can match this level of enthusiasm or President Trump’s outstanding record of results.”

Trump and his committees raised $54 million, according to a campaign press release, while the RNC raised $51 million. The Trump campaign didn’t say how many individual donors there were or the average contribution, but said he’s going into the third quarter with $100 million cash on hand.

Comparatively former President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign raised $86 million in the second quarter of 2011 – $47 million from the Obama campaign and roughly $38 million from the Democratic National Committee.

2020 Democrats have started to report second quarter fundraising as well ahead of the Federal Election Commission’s deadline of July 15 for filing their latest reports.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, for example, on Monday announced he raised $24.8 million. This is a huge leap from the $7 million Buttigieg raised in the first quarter, but a far cry from what Trump raised.

Meanwhile, ahead of the first 2020 Democratic debate Joe Biden’s campaign said it had raised almost $20 million since the former vice president hopped in the race in April. Biden is currently the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic nomination but dropped in the polls after his shaky performance in the debate, which took place in Miami last week.