How Trump’s daily White House schedule full of ‘executive time’ compares to Obama, Bush, and Clinton

caption President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about cutting business regulations in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, October 17, 2018. source Saul Loeb/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is perhaps the most unorthodox commander-in-chief in modern US history, and this even appears to extend to how he schedules each day.

According to a recent analysis from Axios based on months of leaked private scheduling, roughly 60% of Trump’s time is unstructured.

How presidents schedule each day can tell you a lot about their approach to leadership by revealing what they tend to prioritize.

Every president in US history has taken a different approach to what many would describe as the most difficult job in the world.

How presidents schedule each day can tell you a lot about their personality, their approach to policy, and the task of leading the country more generally.

Here’s a look at the daily White House schedules of Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump.

Read more: A leaked schedule shows Trump reportedly spends up to five hours a day on ‘executive time,’ and he doesn’t hold his first official meetings until the middle of the day

Read more: Trump said ‘you have to get rid of’ the Russia probe and parroted a Kremlin talking point in a wide-ranging interview

Former President Bill Clinton typically started his days around 9 a.m., meeting his chief of staff in the Oval Office.

caption National Security Advisor Anthony Lake (left) briefs President Bill Clinton (center) and White House Chief of Staff Leon Panetta, in the Oval Office, Washington DC, October 11, 1994. source Getty Images

Source: Axios

Clinton would also frequently kick off the day with a long early morning jog, sometimes to McDonald’s.

caption Then-president-elect Bill Clinton having soft drink, poised at counter, having worked up sweat jogging to local McDonald’s on November 15, 1992. source Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images

Source: INSIDER

Typically, Clinton spent most of his day in the Oval, reading policy briefings, meeting with staff, and making phone calls.

caption American politician US President Bill Clinton speaks on the telephone in the White House’s Oval Office, Washington DC, February 27, 1997. He was speaking to Russian President Boris Yeltsin. source Ralph Alswang/Getty Images

Source: Axios

Clinton was known to be un-punctual. He was apparently fairly unpredictable and quite a night owl, but still had a lot of structure to most of his days in the White House. He’d work long days and sleep around five hours a night.

caption Bill Clinton working late in the Oval Office on March 18, 1993. source Jeffrey Markowitz/Getty Images

Source: The New York Times; Axios

Former President George W. Bush lived by a very strict schedule, waking up at roughly 5:15 a.m. most days.

caption President George W. Bush holds a morning discussion about the latest developments in China with National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice, April 11, 2001 in the Oval Office of the White House. source Eric Draper/Getty Images

Source: Axios

Normally, Bush would start off his day drinking coffee and catching up on the news with former First Lady Laura Bush.

caption In this handout photo provided by the White House, First Lady Laura Bush stands by President George W. Bush as he signs S. 843, the Combating Autism Act of 2006, on December 19, 2006 in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Laura Bush had a small skin cancer growth removed from her right leg early last month, according to news reports. source Eric Draper/Getty Images

Source: Axios

Bush aimed to arrive at the Oval Office by 6:45 a.m. most days and typically had his first meeting by 8:15 a.m.

caption Vice President Cheney with President George W Bush standing and talking in oval office of White House, Washington DC, Washington, USA, December 15, 2004. source Getty Images

Source: Axios

Bush would finish the workday early in the evening, around 5:30 or 6 p.m., and then used the rest of his day to workout, eat dinner, and catch up on any briefing materials. He was typically in bed by around 9 p.m.

caption President George W. Bush poses with hie mountain bike 05 April 2007 before going for a ride at the Secret Service training facility in Beltsville, Maryland. Bush had spoken on physical fitness to mark National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. source Getty Images

Source: Axios

Former President Barack Obama had a strict schedule like Bush but was also known to work extremely late, much like Clinton.

caption President Barack Obama takes the stage to speak on Wednesday, November 2, 2011, in Washington, D.C., about the urgent need to repair the infrastructure of America which is part of his $447 billion job package. source Astrid Riecken/Getty Images

Source: Axios

Most days, Obama headed to the Oval Office around 9 a.m. and usually had six meetings scheduled throughout the workday in addition to intelligence and economy briefings.

caption President Barack Obama talks with Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton shortly after she was confirmed and sworn, in the Oval Office of the White House on January 21, 2009 in Washington, DC. Obama is serving as the 44th President of the U.S. and the first African-American to be elected to the office of President in the history of the United States. source Pete Souza/Getty Images

Source: Axios

Obama would wake early and start his day with a workout.

caption President Barack Obama does pushups during basketball shooting drills during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 9, 2012 in Washington, DC. The First Family participated in the yearly event where the South Lawn is opened up to guests to participate in various egg rolls and other activities. source Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Source: INSIDER

President Donald Trump’s daily schedule differs significantly from his predecessors. A recent analysis of months of Trump’s private schedule, which was leaked, suggests roughly 60% of his time is unstructured.

Source: Axios

According to the analysis, Trump typically wakes up early – around 6 a.m. – and spends the first five hours of his day in unstructured “Executive Time.”

caption President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about cutting business regulations in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, October 17, 2018. source Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Source: Axios

The White House schedule places Trump in the Oval Office from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., but the president is rarely actually in his office during that time, according to what sources told Axios. Instead, Trump reportedly spends that time in the residence tweeting, watching television, making phone calls, and reading the news.

caption President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Source: Axios

Trump’s first official meeting of the day, usually an intelligence briefing, is typically around 11 or 11:30 a.m.

caption National Security Adviser John Bolton stands alongside US President Donald Trump as he speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, May 17, 2018. source Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Source: Axios

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Trump’s unorthodox schedule. In a statement to Axios, she said, “President Trump has a different leadership style than his predecessors and the results speak for themselves.”

caption White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts a news conference in the White House in May 2018. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Axios

Sanders added, “While he spends much of his average day in scheduled meetings, events, and calls, there is time to allow for a more creative environment that has helped make him the most productive President in modern history.”

caption President Donald Trump. source The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

Source: Axios

Sanders also claimed that Trump’s morning is usually a mix of Oval Office and residence time.

caption President Donald Trump delivers a televised address to the nation from his desk in the Oval Office, about immigration and the southern U.S. border on the 18th day of a partial government shutdown, at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2019. source REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Source: Axios

Trump’s book, “The Art of the Deal,” appears to offer some insight into why he seemingly prefers less structure in his day. He wrote, “Most people are surprised by the way I work. I play it very loose. I don’t carry a briefcase. I try not to schedule too many meetings. I leave my door open. You can’t be imaginative or entrepreneurial if you’ve got too much structure. I prefer to come to work each day and just see what develops.”

caption Donald Trump waves as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union address in January 2018. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Source: Penguin Random House