Michael Cohen’s testimony got off to a heated start with two of Trump’s key GOP allies attempting to derail the proceedings

Michael Cohen’s testimony started off with a bang when two of President Donald Trump’s top GOP allies attempted to derail the proceedings.

Rep. Mark Meadows argued Cohen had deliberately shown “disdain” for the committee by submitting his testimony less than 24 hours before the hearing, and moved for it to be postponed.

The committee voted down Meadows’ motion to delay the hearing.

Two of President Donald Trump’s key allies in the House, GOP Reps. Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan, didn’t waste any time attempting to derail the testimony of Michael Cohen – Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer – on Wednesday.

As House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings of Maryland attempted to get the proceedings going, Meadows interrupted him and moved to postpone the meeting.

Meadows contended Cohen broke the rules by submitting his testimony late and said there wasn’t enough time to review the evidence. The Republican representative from North Carolina was dismayed by the fact Cohen submitted his testimony on Tuesday night and not 24 hours in advance of the meeting.

“It was an intentional effort by this witness and his advisors to once again show his disdain for this body,” Meadows said.

The committee rules Meadows was seemingly invoking state testimony must be submitted within 24 hours, but adds “so far as practicable.”

Jordan, the ranking member on the committee, joined Meadows in this effort and expressed his discontentment with the nature of the hearing.

After the committee voted Meadows’ motion to postpone down, the Ohio representative continued to spar with Cummings, whom he’s sitting next to during the proceedings.

“Your chairmanship will always be identified with this hearing,” Jordan said to Cummings.