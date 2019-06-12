Here are all the insulting nicknames Trump has used for 2020 Democratic candidates

President Donald Trump regularly mocks political opponents by crafting nicknames for them.

In the 2016 Republican presidential primary, he routinely ridiculed his fellow GOP candidates with cruel nicknames.

He has already started when it comes to the 2020 field of Democratic presidential candidates.

President Donald Trump routinely crafts insulting nicknames for political opponents or other individuals who make him angry.

Trump is already reportedly brainstorming different nicknames to brand the large field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates with, but has only used a handful so far. Here are the nicknames he has publicly used on the 2020 field.

“Crazy” Bernie Sanders

Trump has referred to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as “Crazy Bernie” since the 2016 election.

“Sleepy” Joe Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden is a frequent target of Trump’s, who he routinely refers to as “Sleepy” Joe in an effort to paint the Democrat as low energy.

“Creepy” Joe Biden

Trump also calls Biden “Creepy” to mock him for inappropriate behavior around women.

“One Percent Joe” Biden

Before boarding Marine One on Tuesday, Trump gave Biden a new nickname, saying, “I call him ‘One Percent Joe,’ because until Obama came along, he didn’t do very well.”

“Pocahontas” for Elizabeth Warren

Trump uses “Pocahontas” for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. He uses it as a slur against Warren’s past claim of Native American heritage. When Warren announced her 2020 presidential bid, Trump also alluded to the forced relocation of Native Americans in the 1800s, know as the Trail of Tears.

“Alfred E. Neuman” for Pete Buttigieg

Trump has called Pete Buttigieg “Alfred E. Neuman,” suggesting the South Bend, Indiana mayor looks like the famous character from MAD Magazine.

“Snowman(woman)!” Amy Klobuchar

When Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar kicked off her 2020 presidential campaign in the middle of a blizzard, Trump wrote on Twitter that “she looked like a Snowman(woman)!”

“Lightweight” Kirsten Gillibrand

Trump branded New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand a “lightweight” in 2017 after she called for him to resign from the White House.

Bill de Blasio “the worst mayor in the U.S.”

As a New Yorker, Trump is no stranger to current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who he called “the worst mayor in the U.S.” in May.