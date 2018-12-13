The most disparaging nicknames Trump used for his political enemies and former allies in 2018

source Mark Wallheiser/Getty Imges

President Trump has a way with personal insults.

He’s been known to disparage both political adversaries and former allies with nicknames built off their names.

Here are some of the uncomplimentary nicknames he deployed in 2018.

This year, the president lashed out at former allies and longtime adversaries, including former White House advisers Steve Bannon and Omarosa Manigault Newman, top Democratic opponents, including Reps. Adam Schiff and Maxine Waters, as well as his media critics, including CNN reporter Jim Acosta, among others.

‘Sloppy Steve Bannon’

In a tweet criticizing author Michael Wolff’s tell-all book about Trump’s White House, the president lashed out at his former campaign chief and top White House adviser, Steve Bannon, who was interviewed by Wolff for the book.

“Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job,” Trump tweeted in January. “Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!”

‘Senator Dicky Durbin’

Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, after reports surfaced that the president referred to Haiti and some African nations as “s—hole countries” during a bipartisan White House meeting on immigration reform, which included a discussion of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

After the meeting, Durbin accused Trump of saying “things that were hate-filled, vile and racist.”

“Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our military,” Trump wrote in a January tweet.

‘Little Adam Schiff’

Trump has long targeted the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, who will likely lead the committee in the new Congress.

“Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper!” Trump wrote in February. “Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!”

He elaborated on that insult in November, calling the congressman “little Adam Schitt” in another tweet.

‘Animal Assad’

After an April 2018 chemical attack on Syrian civilians believed to be perpetrated by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces, Trump attacked the dictator and his allies.

“Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad,” Trump wrote in April.

In another message, Trump called Assad a “Gas Killing Animal.”

‘Little Jeff Zucker’

Trump has channeled some of his deep dislike of CNN into attacks on the cable network’s president, Jeff Zucker.

Trump has known Zucker for years – the two were close when Zucker led NBC during the height of Trump’s reality show, “The Apprentice.” In one attack on CNN this year, Trump used one of his favorite insults to target Zucker, calling him “little.”

“Check out the fact that you can’t get a job at ratings challenged @CNN unless you state that you are totally anti-Trump?” Trump tweeted in April. “Little Jeff Zuker, whose job is in jeopardy, is not having much fun lately. They should clean up and strengthen CNN and get back to honest reporting!”

‘Wild Bill Clinton’

While criticizing former FBI Director James Comey’s book, Trump lashed out at President Bill Clinton, who he called “wild,” in reference to a controversial meeting Clinton had with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch at the Phoenix airport in June 2016, while Lynch was overseeing an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

“Comey throws AG Lynch ‘under the bus!’ Why can’t we all find out what happened on the tarmac in the back of the plane with Wild Bill and Lynch?” Trump tweeted in April. “Was she promised a Supreme Court seat, or AG, in order to lay off Hillary. No golf and grandkids talk (give us all a break)!”

‘Cheatin’ Obama’

Responding to an April Rasmussen poll of his approval rating, Trump inexplicably labeled his predecessor “Cheatin’ Obama.”

“Thank you to Rasmussen for the honest polling. Just hit 50%, which is higher than Cheatin’ Obama at the same time in his Administration,” Trump tweeted.

‘Crazy Maxine Waters’

Trump has repeatedly harshly attacked Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, who has been critical of the president. And Trump’s disparaging remarks about the congresswoman have unleashed months of abuse – including death threats – from the right-wing.

“Crazy Maxine Waters, said by some to be one of the most corrupt people in politics, is rapidly becoming, together with Nancy Pelosi, the FACE of the Democrat Party,” Trump tweeted in July. “Her ranting and raving, even referring to herself as a wounded animal, will make people flee the Democrats!”

‘Wacky Omarosa’

Trump lashed out at former “Apprentice” star and White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman after Manigault Newman released a tell-all book about her time in the White House, in which she paints a deeply unflattering picture of the president.

Manigault Newman, who left – or was fired from – the administration in Dec. 2017, called the president a “racist,” a “misogynist,” and a “bigot” in her book.

“Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets in August. “I would rarely see her but heard really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired!”

‘Beautiful Ted’

Sen. Ted Cruz and President Donald Trump have had a tumultuous relationship, to say the least.

During the 2016 presidential election, Trump called Cruz “wacko” and claimed the Texas lawmaker’s father was involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Cruz, meanwhile, called Trump a “pathological liar,” “utterly amoral,” a “narcissist at a level I don’t think this country’s ever seen,” and a “serial philanderer.”

But after Trump was elected, Cruz and Trump are apparently friends again. Last year, Trump described their evolution as “like, dislike like.”

And Trump debuted a new nickname for the Texas senator during the midterm elections.

“He’s not ‘Lyin’ Ted anymore. He’s beautiful Ted,” Trump said in October.

‘Crazy Jim Acosta’

Trump has had a long-running feud with CNN’s chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta, who regularly asks tough questions of the administration.

In a January 2018 tweet, Trump called Acosta “Crazy Jim Acosta.”

And the battle between the two came to a head in November, when the administration revoked Acosta’s press credentials after a combative exchange at a press conference in which Acosta and Trump argued about a question Acosta asked.

Trump called Acosta a “rude, terrible person” at the briefing, and a White House staffer attempted to grab a microphone from Acosta’s hand.

CNN filed a lawsuit against the administration for revoking Acosta’s access, but the network dropped its suit after the White House relented.