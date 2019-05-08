Donald Trump’s secretary of state slams Jeremy Corbyn’s ‘disgusting’ support for Nicolás Maduro

caption US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a joint press conference with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt at Foreign & Commonwealth Office, on May 8, 2019 in London, England. source Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

LONDON – Mike Pompeo, the United States Secretary of State, has attacked Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn for his “disgusting” support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking during a visit to Westminster on Wednesday, Pompeo, a senior member of Donald Trump’s administration, said: “It is disgusting to see leaders in not only the United Kingdom but in the United States as well who continue to support the murderous dictator Maduro.”

He added: “No leader in a country with Western democratic values ought to stand behind [Maduro.]”

Corbyn has previously expressed support for the left-wing leader of Venezuela and criticised US moves against the South American country’s government.

In February, he came out against foreign interference in the country and criticised US sanctions.

“We oppose outside interference in Venezuela, whether from the US or anywhere else,” Corbyn said.

His spokesperson doubled down on these remarks on Wednesday, saying: “We oppose outside interference in Venezuela, whether from the US or anywhere else. The future of Venezuela is a matter for Venezuelans.”

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, speaking at a press conference alongside Pompeo, said that Brits should “draw their own conclusions” about Corbyn’s views on the Venezuelan regime.

An economic crisis in Venezuela has left many of its people without access to basic essentials and forced millions to leave the country.

Maduro last week overcame an attempted coup by opposition politician Juan Guaidó, who the UK, US and European Union recognises as the interim president of Venezuela.

Corbyn has refused to attend a state banquet with US President Trump when he visits the UK next month.