Trump’s campaign takes a swipe at ‘liberal paper straws’ and sells Trump straws for $15

caption Trump Straws. It’s Trump Straws. source Trump Make America Great Again Committee

President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign is thirsty for some donations: Trump-branded straws are being sold on the campaign website.

“Liberal paper straws don’t work,” the item description said. “STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP and buy your pack of recyclable straws today.”

The 9-inch straws are sold in a pack of 10 for $15. The campaign claims they are BPA free, “reusable & recyclable,” and are made in the US.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign is thirsty for some donations.

So much so that it’s selling some laser-engraved, Trump-branded straws on it’s campaign website. In a brief description, the campaign appears to take a jab at environmentally-conscious people.

“Liberal paper straws don’t work,” the item description said. “STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP and buy your pack of recyclable straws today.”

The 9-inch straws are sold in a pack of 10 for $15. The campaign claims they are BPA free, “reusable & recyclable,” and are made in the US.

The website doesn’t specifically list what the straws are made of, however, if Trump’s son had any role in the straws’ development, chances are they are not made of paper.

“Paper Straws Suck #Trump2020,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted in June.

According to a World Economic Forum report, plastics in the ocean will outweigh fish by 2050, and around 500 million plastic straws are thrown away by Americans, WIRED reported in 2016. One marine environmental group estimated in 2017 that straws and stirrers were the seventh-most collected trash on beaches.

Straws are regularly incapable of being recycled, because of their small size they often slip right off the conveyor belts of recycling plants, according to WIRED.

Following the warnings from numerous environmentalist groups, companies that regularly use single-use straws and stir sticks – including Starbucks, Disney, and numerous airlines – vowed to replace them with eco-friendly straws or recyclable lids.