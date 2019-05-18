Someone hacked into the USGA database to post some unflattering fake golf scores on Trump’s account

Someone appears to have hacked into the USGA-administered GHIN handicap system and posted some unflattering golf scores to President Trump’s account, Golfweek reported.

The recorded scores were 101, 100, 108, and 102. The courses used were Trump National New York (100 and 101), Trump International in West Palm Beach (108), and the Cochise Course at Desert Mountain in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to Golfweek.

“They were not recorded by the President and were not accurate,” Craig Annis, the USGA’s managing director of communications, told Business Insider. “We have removed five scores as a result.”

Trump was traveling, not playing golf, on Friday, the day the scores were released.

The posting of these scores came two days after Trump was recorded earning an impressive golf score on the USGA’s score-tracking service, claiming to have shot a 68. It was later deleted.

As INSIDER’S Tyler Lauletta previously reported, the GHIN database is not particularly secure, which made it likely the 68 score was recorded by someone else as either a mistake or a prank.

Many were skeptical of the 68 score, particularly because Trump has a reputation for cheating on the golf course.

“He cheats like hell. So I don’t quite know how he is in business. They say that if you cheat at golf, you cheat at business,” LPGA golfer Suzann Pettersen told a Norwegian newspaper in 2018. “He always says he is the world’s best putter. But in all the times I’ve played him, he’s never come close to breaking 80. But what’s strange is that every time I talk to him, he says he just golfed a 69, or that he set a new course record or won a club championship someplace.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.