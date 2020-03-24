I updated my wardrobe using this Nordstrom-owned personal styling service — it works for every budget and makes shopping easier

source Nordstrom

Nordstrom-owned Trunk Club is primarily known for its men’s personal styling service, but as I experienced myself, its women’s styling service is just as personalized, professional, and effective.

I had a great experience trying out Trunk Club to add some new summer dresses to my rotation and thoroughly enjoyed the one-on-one interaction with my stylist.

The online interface was easy to navigate, receiving and returning clothing was convenient, and I was able to “shop” without tiring myself out.

Whether you need new workwear, casual weekend wear, or anything in between, Trunk Club is definitely worth a try.

I was never that person who could spend an entire day shopping, hopping from store to store and returning home, arms laden with bags. I’m all about the thrill of trying new clothes on and coming across unexpected finds, but to be honest, I often get tired after just a couple hours of shopping in person – if I can even carve out the time to physically shop in the first place.

It seems that tons of other people feel exactly the same way. Just as food and grocery delivery services allow you to bypass crowded restaurants and supermarkets in favor of convenience, personal styling services have followed suit, and been met with great success.

In 2017, having posted sales of nearly $1 billion, popular styling service Stitch Fix went public. I’ve even used it a few times myself and can see why women love it.

However, there’s another company (which initially started out as a boy’s club) that’s also doing well and rising in the ranks of women’s personal styling services: Trunk Club.

Trunk Club started in 2009 as a men’s styling service (which an Insider Reviews editor used to revamp his work wardrobe) and was acquired by Nordstrom in 2014. In 2015, it expanded to serve women, and in 2018, I decided to give it a try to help improve my summer fashion in a convenient way.

Some important characteristics clearly differentiate Trunk Club from its competitor Stitch Fix – from how you interact with your stylist to the benefits you can enjoy as a result of its connection to Nordstrom. I discovered all of this firsthand as I experienced the high-quality, personalized shopping experience offered by Trunk Club.

Here’s how Trunk Club really works and what to expect:

1. First, take the quiz to share your various preferences and sizes.

In addition to trying to understand your general style through a series of questions like the one above, the quiz will ask you about preferences like colors and patterns that you don’t want to see, your price range and budget, and the desired fit of your clothes. You’ll also share all your clothing, shoe, and underwear sizes.

2. Meet your stylist online and chat through your style in more detail.

Since a questionnaire with limited answer choices can only capture so much, you’ll have a chance to discuss your style, preferences, and what types of clothes you’re looking for with a real person.

I had a great time speaking to my stylist, Hannah, who was extremely friendly, enthusiastic, and receptive to all my questions, answers, and requests. I shouldn’t have been surprised – Trunk Club‘s parent company Nordstrom is known for its superior customer service, and Trunk Club proved to be no different.

She asked me where I usually shop and what my typical work and weekend outfits look like, then double-checked all my preferences and sizes. If you have a Pinterest board of looks you like, you can share that to provide additional insight to your stylist.

You should have an opportunity to tell your stylist a few general categories you’d like to focus on for your first trunk. I asked for light, summer dresses and tops, as well as simple, geometric gold jewelry.

3. Preview your trunk.

With all that information on hand, your stylist will create a preview of the trunk you’ll be receiving. This way, you’ll know exactly what pieces to expect and get excited about, and you won’t be caught by surprise. If you’re a regular Nordstrom shopper, you’ll recognize many of the offered brands, which include DL1961, Madewell, and Theory.

Confirm that you’d like to receive the piece by clicking “Send” or choose “Don’t Send” and give a reason why (e.g. you already own something similar). You can also talk through feedback directly with your stylist. Then, she’ll fill in the gaps with more stuff and send the completed trunk on its way to you.

4. Receive your trunk and try the pieces on.

All 12 pieces arrive individually wrapped in a cardboard “trunk” that you can actually carry. You have five days to try everything on and decide what items you want to keep. I immediately and excitedly dove into my trunk and tried everything on.

There were admittedly some pieces I was unsure of when I viewed them in the preview, but I figured it wouldn’t hurt to see them in person and at least try them. This is one of the beauties of an online styling service like Trunk Club: you get exposed to some more adventurous styles, but you ultimately retain control and convenience, moving through the styling process on your own time, in your own home.

In the end, I decided to keep the two dresses that I absolutely loved and put everything else that I simply wasn’t crazy about, didn’t fit well, or didn’t seem worth their price back in the box.

5. Send back everything you don’t want to keep and pay for what you do.

Thanks to the prepaid shipping return label and pieces of tape provided to you by Trunk Club, it’s easy to return your unwanted clothes in the same box. You can drop your box off at a UPS store, schedule a free UPS pickup, or drop it off at a Trunk Club or Nordstrom location near you, whatever is easiest for you.

You pay a $25 styling fee for the service, but it’s waived if you purchase anything from your trunk.

6. Leave feedback online.

Your job is not quite done until you reach this step. In order to have the best possible experience, it’s important to leave helpful feedback about why you liked or didn’t like a piece. You’ll leave a comment for each item in your trunk, which will guide your stylist in preparing future trunks.

7. Schedule and prepare for your next trunk.

Trunk Club is not a subscription service, so you can request trunks at any time, whether that’s in two weeks or two months. Big events and everyday wardrobes alike can receive some guidance and personalized picks from a Trunk Club stylist.

Here are some other useful things to know about Trunk Club:

If you have a Nordstrom Card , you can use it towards Trunk Club purchases and it’ll count towards your next Nordstrom Note, redeemable in stores or online at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack. Your styling fee will also be waived if you pay with a Nordstrom Card.

, you can use it towards Trunk Club purchases and it’ll count towards your next Nordstrom Note, redeemable in stores or online at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack. Your styling fee will also be waived if you pay with a Nordstrom Card. You can get alterations (select alterations are free; others have a fee) by taking your clothes and receipt to a Nordstrom store.

(select alterations are free; others have a fee) by taking your clothes and receipt to a Nordstrom store. The friend referral program gives you $50 credit when you refer a friend and they spend $50.

gives you $50 credit when you refer a friend and they spend $50. Visit a Clubhouse in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City, or Washington, D.C. for a free in-person consultation. You can try on clothes then take everything home the same day.

I'd give my first Trunk Club experience five stars and would use it again for both workwear and casual clothing needs in the future.

From beginning to end, the online stylist interaction was friendly and personable, while still remaining professional. Once I received the trunk, I enjoyed trying on a large number of pieces all at once and was happy to land on a couple dresses I really loved. Since the trunk arrived straight at my door and I could send it back through UPS for free, I never felt inconvenienced by the logistical aspects of the service.

Overall, using Trunk Club might be a little more involved than a service like Stitch Fix since you need to chat with your stylist, but I found it was a worthy investment of time that paid off in a fun and rewarding personal styling experience. No matter what style dilemma you’re facing, Trunk Club can help you solve it.