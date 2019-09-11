Trypophobes hate the new iPhone 11

Rebecca Aydin, Business Insider US
The new iPhone 11 Pro, announced on Tuesday.

The new iPhone 11 Pro, announced on Tuesday.
Stephen Lam/Reuters

When Apple announced the new iPhone 11 on Tuesday, the trypophobic corner of the internet collectively cringed.

Trypophobia, a fear of clustered holes, affects 15% of the population, according to a 2013 study.

The iPhone 11 has two cameras stacked atop one another, and the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max both sport three cameras, arranged in a triangle. As soon as the new iPhones were revealed on Tuesday, a flood of tweets poured forth remarking on the design’s potential to unnerve trypophobes, as people affected by trypophobia are known.

It’s not clear if these tweets indicate that the iPhone 11 is genuinely triggering people with trypophobia, or are simply a reflection of all the hyperbole and jokes in the Twitter echo chamber. Whatever the case, the iPhone 11 trypohobia connection is now a meme that’s gaining currency.

Check out the reactions of trypophobes to the iPhone 11, and learn more about trypophobia, below.

Business Insider

The internet has declared the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro to be trypophobia triggers.

The trypophobia Reddit channel r/trypophobia has deemed the iPhone 11 Pro “bad.”

Like, nauseating.

The iPhone 11 Pro is effectively freaking out trypophobes.

The three cameras of the iPhone 11 Pro seem to be a worse trigger than the two cameras of the iPhone 11.

Though, the five cameras on the Nokia 9 seem like they could be an even worse trigger ...

... and the Xbox One S ...

... and the Apple Mac Pro too.

So, what is trypophobia?

Trypophobia is a fear of clustered holes, like this:

The first scientific study of trypophobia was conducted in 2013.

The study titled "Fear of Holes," by Geoff G. Cole and Arnold J. Wilkins, found that up to 15% of people (18% of females and 11% of males) become viscerally upset after looking at images of clustered holes or bumps.

"Trypophobia is more akin to disgust than to fear," Wilkins told Business Insider in 2015. "The disgust is probably an overgeneralisation of a reaction to possible contaminants."

"The disgust arises from clusters of objects, and these objects are not necessarily holes, despite the name trypophobia," Wilkins continued.

Trypophobes can be physically affected by seeing images of clustered holes.

caption
Bubbles form on the surface of a cup of coffee.
source
Carlo Allegri/Reuters

The same study featured a quote from a trypophobe describing a triggering episode:

"[I] can't really face small, irregularly or asymmetrically placed holes, they make me like, throw up in my mouth, cry a little bit, and shake all over, deeply."

Clustered hole patterns appear in nature.

