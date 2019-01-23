TSA has found money to give employees transit and parking benefits during the government shutdown

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees will continue to have transit and parking benefit during the government shutdown.

TSA administrator David Pekoske announced that his employees will continue to have the benefits that provide free work parking and public transit.

TSA screening officers have been working without pay since the government shutdown commenced on December 22.

Many TSA employees have called out due to the lack of funds to make it to work.

The agency’s administrator David Pekoske made the announcement on Wednesday through a series of posts on Twitter.

“I have directed my leadership team to explore ways to provide support & financial relief to TSA employees working during this shutdown, within existing legal and financial parameters. You are not in this alone.” Pekoske said. “TSA leaders have found funding to continue providing TSA employees with parking and transit benefits for the coming month.”

According to a TSA spokesperson, the benefits provide free parking at airports to those who drive to work and cover the cost of transit for those who use public transportation.

These are benefits that are generally available across government agencies and vary based on location, the spokesperson told Business Insider.

For example, in the Washington D.C. area, the benefit is around $225 per month and can be used at the employee’s discretion based on how he or she commutes to work.

Pekoske also thanked his employees for their work during the shutdown.

“I see unparalleled commitment and service across TSA,” the former US Coast Guard Vice Admiral said. “Communities coming together to assist those who need it, travelers offering words of gratitude & organizations providing food and other provisions.”

TSA staff have been working unpaid since the government shutdown commenced on December 22. Even though they are eligible for backpay once the showdown ends, many are not highly paid and live paycheck to paycheck.

Since the beginning of the shutdown, the agency has reported a significant increase in the number of employees who have called out of work. According to the president of the union that represents TSA employees, the callouts are a result of people lacking the funds to get to work.

