2 TSA officers are on leave after an ‘offensive display’ was found at Miami International Airport

Two TSA officers are on leave after a racist display was found at Miami International Airport.

The agency did not offer details about the nature of the display. CBS News reported that it was a noose.

The TSA said that the people responsible would be held accountable.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Two Transportation Security Administration officers have been placed on administrative leave after an “offensive display” was found in a nonpublic baggage-screening area at Miami International Airport, the agency said Tuesday.

“The display was immediately removed and an investigation was launched into who was responsible for the unacceptable behavior,” the statement says. “TSA does not tolerate racist or offensive behavior and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions.”

A spokesperson for the airport declined to comment.

A CBS News reporter said in a series of tweets about the incident that the display in question was a noose, but this detail was not confirmed by the TSA in its official statement. An agency spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Now read: