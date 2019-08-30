Sorry Disney fans, you can’t bring those ‘Star Wars’ grenade-shaped sodas on your flight

caption Disney’s “Star Wars” grenade-shaped soda bottles. source Disney

You might have trouble bringing Disney’s “Star Wars” grenade-shaped sodas on planes, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The soda bottles are modeled after grenades used in a number of “Star Wars” movies, and are available at the “Galaxy’s Edge” lands in California’s Disneyland and Florida’s Disney World.

Thomas Kelly, a TSA spokesperson, told Insider that the bottles “could reasonably be seen by some as replica hand grenades,” which are prohibited from carry-on and checked luggage.

“Packing inert, replicas or toy explosives in luggage has the potential to impact travelers,” Kelly said. “When officers discover a suspected explosive device, they call an explosives specialist, which takes time and can lead to missed flights and long delays.”

Anyone traveling with Disney’s new “Star Wars”-themed soda bottles may have trouble bringing them on their flight.

The unique soda bottles, made to look like the grenades used in a number of “Star Wars” movies, are exclusively available at the “Galaxy’s Edge” lands that recently opened at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Coca-Cola’s design team worked closely with Imagineering and Lucasfilm to create the promotional products, which feature soda logos rewritten in the “Aurebesh” language from the “Star Wars” universe.

While they might make for a cool souvenir, chances are you won’t be able to fly with them, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Thomas Kelly, a TSA spokesperson, told Insider that the bottles could be mistaken for something more dangerous.

“The issue concerning ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’-themed soda bottles has recently been brought to our attention by the general public, as these items could reasonably be seen by some as replica hand grenades,” Kelly said.

“Packing inert, replicas or toy explosives in luggage has the potential to impact travelers,” Kelly added. “When officers discover a suspected explosive device, they call an explosives specialist, which takes time and can lead to missed flights and long delays.”

caption The new Coca-Cola bottles are only available at “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” in Disneyland and Disney World. source Disney / YouTube

It seems the “Star Wars” soda bottles were first brought to the TSA’s attention on Twitter, when Disney fan @DarkAshNet tweeted at the TSA, writing: “I know these look dodgy, but can they be packed in a suitcase?”

Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) August 13, 2019

“Replica and inert explosives aren’t allowed in either carry-on or checked bags,” the TSA responded.

TSA policy states replica explosives and hand grenades are prohibited from carry-on bags and checked luggage.

On its website, the TSA lists other prohibited items such as “squirt guns, Nerf guns, toy swords, or other items that resemble realistic firearms or weapons,” and advises travelers to empty water guns to adhere to its liquids rule. The site also says “TSA officers have the discretion to prohibit any item through the screening checkpoint if they believe it poses a security threat.” As for the “Star Wars” soda bottles, Kelly told us the matter is currently under review. “While we continue to review this issue, TSA officers will maintain the discretion to prohibit any item through the screening checkpoint if they believe it poses a security threat,” Kelly said.

The new “Galaxy’s Edge” at Disney World – which opened on Thursday and is almost identical to the original “Galaxy’s Edge” in California’s Disneyland – features a number of rides, eateries, and stores based on the “Star Wars” franchise, including the Rise of the Resistance ride and build-your-own droid and lightsaber shops.

