Tsit Wing Group with McDonald’s Hong Kong Jointly Developed a series of Cheese Cap Beverages; leading the local cheese cap beverage trend Supported by a series of promotional offers to celebrate McCafé’s 20th Anniversary

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach — 16 May 2019 – Tsit Wing International Holdings Limited (“Tsit Wing”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an integrated B2B food and beverage solutions provider, announced that the Group cooperates with McDonald’s Hong Kong, its long-term partner to formulate 6 new cheese cap beverage series with fully support promotional offers to celebrate the 20th anniversary of McCafé.

Cheese cap beverage has become a phenomenon in Mainland China in the recent years and it is believed to take Hong Kong by storm. Tsit Wing has cooperated with Hong Kong McDonalds in formulating a new series of cheese cap beverages, including four season tea cheesecap, berries tea cheesecap, mango tea cheesecap, long black coffee cheesecap, matcha tea cheesecap and salted caramel latte cheesecap. This new series are made from high quality coffee and tea from Tsit Wing providing rich and unique flavour.

To introduce the cheese cap beverage series to the public, Tsit Wing fully supports the promotional offers. Four season tea cheesecap or long black cheesecap will be distributed free of charge at McCafé Pop up store on G/F, Hysan Place, Causeway Bay on the first-come-first-served basis during the afternoon of 16-19 May. This will be followed by other promotional offers, including buy-one-get-one offer at McCafé for any cheese series drink from 3pm to 6pm on every Monday during the promotion period, as well as McDonalds’ App coupon and McDelivery promotion.*

Tsit Wing has been working closely with McDonald’s Hong Kong for years, serving the local market with different types of coffee and tea products and co-designing beverage soluiton to fulfil the demands of its diverse customer base. With its mastery expertise in coffee and tea and a strong beverage customizing capability, the Group works with its customers in formulating and developing beverage and food solution and recipes to meet changing consumer tastes

Mr. Bernard Kam, Group Operating Officer — Marketing of Tsit Wing Group, said, “Tsit Wing has always keep a close touch on what’s new and hot in the market. With a strong industry knowledge and product knowhow, Tsit Wing continues to provide for its customers the appropriate food and beverage solutions that suit the latest consumer taste and trends. As a trusted integrated solution provider to its customers, Tsit Wing will continue to develop customized products for its customers that cater to the needs of the consumers.”

*Please refer to the terms and conditions of the promotion for details.

About Tsit Wing International Holdings Limited

Tsit Wing is a leading integrated B2B food and beverage solutions provider in Hong Kong, Macau and the PRC with 87-year heritage. According to research, coffee sold by the Group translates into almost 337.7 million cups of coffee and 403.2 million cups of milk tea per year. Tsit Wing commenced its frozen meat business in Hong Kong and the PRC since 2013 and has been dedicated to developing an integrated food and beverage solutions platform for its customers.