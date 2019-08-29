Tsit Wing joins hands with McCafé to introduce 3 more new Cheese Series beverages; Supports limited promotional offers to celebrate McCafé’s 20th Anniversary

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 August 2019 – Tsit Wing International Holdings Limited (“Tsit Wing”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an integrated B2B food and beverage solutions provider, announced that the Group has cooperated with McCafé, its long-term partner to introduce 3 more new Cheese Series beverage, and will support limited promotional offers to celebrate the 20th anniversary of McCafé.





With a long history in the tea and coffee market, Tsit Wing is devoted to promote local tea and coffee culture with its rich knowledge. Tsit Wing has cooperated with McCafé again in bringing 3 additional beverages to the existing Cheese Series, namely Cheese Grape, Cheese Pineapple and Cheese Okinawa Brown Sugar Bubble Tea. The enriched beverage mix will provide more options to customers. All 9 beverages in the Cheese Series are made from high quality coffee and tea from Tsit Wing, and are carefully crafted for a rich and unique taste.





Tsit Wing also fully supports McCafé in providing limited promotional offers*. Customers can redeem a large size Cheese Grape, Cheese Pineapple and Cheese Okinawa Brown Sugar Bubble Tea with a coupon within the McDonald’s® App on 29 and 30 August. Starting from 2 September, a buy-1-get-1-free promotion will be offered every Monday from 3pm on any large size Cheese Series beverages. Customers can choose from the whole Cheese Series, including the 3 new beverages. The promotional offer is extended to after 6pm. Upon purchasing any McCafé beverages, customers have the option to add brown sugar flavoured bubble to their drink at an additional $4 during the promotional period, to enjoy the unique flavour of Cheese Series beverages with families and friends.





Mr. Bernard Kam, Group Operating Officer — Marketing of Tsit Wing Group, said, “Tsit Wing has been working closely with McDonald’s Hong Kong and McCafé for years, providing different blends of coffee and tea products and co-designing beverage solutions to fulfil the demands of its diverse customer base. The Group will continue to seek more diversified cooperation with our customers to jointly promote the local tea and coffee culture.”





*Please refer to the terms and conditions of the promotion for details.





